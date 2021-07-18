© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Human Population Growth

    The Exchange
    The Complicated History Of The Overpopulation Debate
    Population growth has been a concern for environmentalists, and other interest groups, for more than a century. But the anxiety over the loss of space,…
    NH News
    New Hampshire's Projected Population to Reach 1.4M in 2040
    Associated Press
    State officials say New Hampshire's projected population is expected to reach 1.4 million in 2040, an increase of nearly 9 percent from the population at…
    NHPR Blogs
    Impact Of Human Polulation Growth
    EarthTalk® E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: The world added its seven-billionth person in 2011, but the news came and went quickly while…