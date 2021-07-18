-
New Hampshire authorities say they believe a man fatally shot his wife in the head at their home, and then put a gun to his own head, killing…
New Hampshire authorities are investigating the death of two adults in Hooksett.The names of the two people are being withheld pending notification of…
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke stopped at the Bass Pro Shop in Hooksett Tuesday afternoon, appearing with Governor Chris Sonunu and State Fish and Game…
A state representative from Hooksett, Dick Marple, was arrested and re-elected on the same day.Republican State Rep Dick Marple was sitting outside the…
For more than a year one of the most-visited stops on the New Hampshire primary trail has been closed. But this old-time shop may have some new life in it…
For the second straight year, voters at Town Meeting in Hooksett will be asked to approve a 10-year contract allowing some students to attend Pinkerton…
The state’s newest and largest liquor store opened at the Hooksett rest area on the northbound side of Interstate 93 on Thursday.It’s part of a complete…
Visitors coming to New Hampshire this Fourth of July weekend via interstate 93 likely noticed the redevelopment of the new rest-stop facilities in…
New Hampshire's open-road tolling in Hooksett and the new Memorial Bridge have received honors in engineering. They've received "National Recognition…
The town of Hooksett said no Tuesday to a 10-year deal with Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Only about 44% of residents voted in favor of the contract.About…