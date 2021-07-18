-
Exeter Hospital's nearly five-year effort to recoup money it paid to patients after an employee infected them with hepatitis C is coming to an end.The…
Designed to reduce the spread of disease by distributing clean needles to drug users, needle exchange programs can also provide outreach and referral for…
Two years after a cardiac technician was accused of infecting patients with hepatitis C, a handful of patients are still suing Exeter Hospital, which is…
A lawyer for Exeter Hospital says more than two-thirds of the patients who sued after a traveling medical technician infected them with hepatitis C have…
Medical technicians would have to register with the state under a bill passed Wednesday by the New Hampshire House. The measure was prompted by an…
The New Hampshire House has passed a drug testing bill inspired by the hepatitis C outbreak at Exeter Hospital. The bill, approved 289 to 48 by the House…
The criminal case of a traveling medical technician who infected dozens of patients with hepatitis C through tainted syringes is pushing individual…
More than a year and a half after an outbreak of Hepatitis C at Exeter Hospital first emerged, a traveling medical technician has been sentenced to nearly…
Although new cases of Hepatitis-C have drastically decreased in the United States since peaking in the 1980’s, the blood-borne disease which primarily…
David Kwiatkowski entered the federal courtroom in shackles, wearing a Strafford County Department of Corrections jumpsuit. The 34-year defendant looked…