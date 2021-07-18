-
Some New Hampshire recovery centers say they are dealing with a lapse in funds as the state waits to receive more federal money. An official from the…
-
A former worker at a New Hampshire drug recovery center has pleaded guilty in federal court to transporting fentanyl.In a written statement, 39-year-old…
-
Jeff Hatch, a former employee of Granite Recovery Centers, which operates 12 drug recovery facilities across New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to charges of…
-
A planned visit from Vice President Mike Pence was abruptly canceled today. Pence had planned to visit the Granite Recovery Center in Salem to discuss the…