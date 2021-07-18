© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Grammy Awards

  • _MG_2220.JPG
    NH News
    New Hampshire's Snatam Kaur Takes The Stage At The Grammys
    Peter Biello
    ,
    Musician Snatam Kaur is preparing for the most high-profile performance of her career. This Sunday, the Wilton-based recording artist will take the stage…
  • 1200px-emanuel_leutze__american__schw__bisch_gm__nd_1816___1868_washington__d.c.__-_washington_crossing_the_delaware_-_google_art_project.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    2.15.16: Happy Presidents' Day
    Today America celebrates the forty-three men who have thus far assumed the nation's highest office - but Presidents’ Day was first established in 1885 to…
  • Adele won the song of the year category at this year's Grammy Awards for her tear-jerker "Someone Like You."
    National
    The Ballad Of The Tearful: Why Some Songs Make You Cry
    NPR Staff
    ,
    A musical device called an appoggiatura creates tension and emotions, says one musical psychologist. Also, "a good song allows us, the listeners, to walk through the songwriter or composer's thoughts and emotions as they wrote the song," says Dan Wilson, who co-wrote "Someone Like You" with Adele.
  • Syl Johnson poses for a portrait circa 1972. A box set collecting much of his work has been nominated for two Grammys.
    National
    One Grammy Award You Won't See On TV
    NPR Staff
    ,
    Syl Johnson's box set, which his producer calls a labor of love, is nominated for two awards: Best Historical Album and Best Album Notes.