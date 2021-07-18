-
Despite forecasts of massive tax shortfalls, a new report from the Urban Institute finds that most states did not see large declines in revenue due to the…
-
The United States government spreads power across three branches of government: the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. Why three branches?…
-
The CDC, or the Centers for Disease Control, have been in the news a lot lately. But what is the CDC? And what does it do? Today’s Civics Short, designed…
-
When you think about civics and government, you probably think about voting and politicians, but the government touches every part of your life from birth…
-
Counties are the "forgotten" part of government, but why do they matter?Counties handle the business of governance too big for towns, but too granular for…
-
Town meetings are a New Hampshire institution. It’s where all the year’s business is voted on by citizens in town halls, gyms, and community centers…
-
Civics 101: New Hampshire, our local look at how state government works, brings us a look at the governor. Not our current governor specifically, but the…
-
Nashua is the most diverse city in New Hampshire, with the state’s largest population of foreign-born residents. Today on Word of Mouth, we’re exploring…
-
There's only one place in the world that you can find the axolotl—the Mexican salamander—in the wild. This creature is the living embodiment of the Aztec…
-
From Fixing Roads To Collecting Rent: Why N.H.’s DOT Is Also A LandlordThere’s a duplex in the town of Hudson, set back from the road, surrounded by trees. One half is vacant; Mandy Whitaker lives in the other half. She…