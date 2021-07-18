-
How A Daily Zoom Call Became A Lifeline For COVID Response In N.H.'s North CountryThe coronavirus pandemic has isolated a lot of us, but it’s also brought community institutions together in a new way. In New Hampshire's North Country, a…
North Country Schools Watch For Uptick in COVID InfectionsSchools in the Androscoggin Valley have avoided COVID-related quarantines and shutdowns so far, but COVID-19 cases at the federal prison in Berlin have…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 28 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
A school year like no other is underway in New Hampshire.By mid-week, most districts had reopened with a fully in-person, hybrid, or remote model, and…
Is the North Country moving towards an ATV-based economy? And if it is, what does that mean for residents who aren't sold on the idea? This is the third…
Is the North Country ready, willing, and able to shift from a timber-based economy to a tourism-based economy?This is the second episode of Word of…
Neighbors Sue to Shut Down Popular Gorham ATV TrailheadA group of residents in the town of Gorham is suing to shut down a popular ATV trailhead.Neighbors of the trail say they are fed up with the dust, noise…
Local economies don’t turn on a dime. When a factory town loses its factories, and workers lose their jobs, it can take decades for a community to get…
It's spring and farmers markets are opening around the state. In Berlin, a city that’s been through some tough economic changes, the summer farmers market…
The Town of Gorham has applied to be an official Appalachian Trail Community.The Appalachian Trail, which runs from Georgia to Maine, passes through the…