George Pataki’s polling average in New Hampshire is hovering under one percent, and he was shut out of the most recent "undercard" debate — but he’s not…
At Stratham Chili Fest, GOP Candidates Make Their CasesIt was a history making day - at least for Seacoast Republican Women President Jo Horvath. "For the first time in the history of the Chili Fest," she told…
Donald Trump returns to the Granite State Friday, as he continues to lead the pack among presidential GOP hopefuls.Trump will hold a rally at Winnicunnet…
The first rule of campaigning: Go where the voters are. On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Manchester’s Arms Park, the Granite State Brewers Association…
Donald Trump's recent comments about undocumented Mexican immigrants have cost him business deals ranging from the Miss USA Pageant to a clothing line at…
Former New York Governor George Pataki announced his bid for president this morning at a rally in Exeter. The Exeter town hall was sweltering and packed…
George Pataki served as governor of New York from 1995 to 2006. A Republican, he also spent a decade in the New York State Legislature and served as mayor…
Potential presidential candidates will be flooding into the Granite State this week, with nearly 20 GOP White House hopefuls expected to attend a…
Republican George Pataki returned to N.H. Thursday.The former New York Governor stumped in the North Country and announced a steering committee for what…
Former New York Governor George Pataki is in New Hampshire this week, as he weighs a run for president in 2016.He joins Morning Edition to talk about his…