A group of Northeast states - including New Hampshire - is expected to propose a plan this month to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation…
Republican House budget writers are hoping to convince their colleagues to support an increase in the state's gas tax to avoid hundreds of layoffs and…
On The Political Front is our weekly conversation with NHPR's Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers. This week, a look at the politics behind a push for…
As of nine o’clock Friday night, motorists no longer had to pay tolls at exit 12 in Merrimack.The change was included in the state’s new gas tax law, in…
As you're paying more at the pump today, you may be wondering where all that extra money is going.New Hampshire's 4.2 cent increase to the state's gas tax…
New Hampshire’s per gallon tax on gasoline and diesel is going up 4.2 cents July 1. According to Americans for Prosperity, New Hampshire’s economy will…
This week All Things Considered is taking a look at the 2014 legislative session - which key bills passed, which did not, and why.One item that made it…
On a newly built bridge near interstate 93, Governor Maggie Hassan signed into law the first increase in the state’s gas tax in more than two decades.It…
State Senator Jim Rausch announced this morning he will not seek re-election.The Derry Republican was first elected to the Senate in 2010, serving as…
N.H. Statehouse Passes Gas TaxLast week the house voted in favor of a Senate bill, raising the tax by four cents a gallon - and Governor Hassan has said…