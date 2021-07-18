© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

    Reviewing Google Glass
    Virginia Prescott
    Last February, Google sent out invitations for developers and consumers to “test drive” its new Google Glass technology – a head mounted computer that can…
    Is Google Glass Too Dorky To Go Mainstream?
    Virginia Prescott
    Google Glass -- a glass-lens like device which allows users to access the internet, take photos and film short snippets, is slated for retail release at…
    10 Breakthrough Technologies For 2013...According To MIT
    Every year, the MIT technology review publishes a list of ten breakthrough technologies. From health care to environmental sustainability to consumer…
    Touchy Feely Technology
    Virginia Prescott
    You may have never heard of a “haptic interface”, but chances are you use one every day. When your cell phone vibrates in your pocket to tell you someone…
    Swag for the Under-1 Set
    If you’re scanning registries for a friend’s baby shower or prepping for your own bouncing new arrival, one thing is clear…baby stuff ain’t cheap. Jamie…