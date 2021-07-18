Free Speech

-
In Brentwood, Newsletter Article That Downplayed Extent Of Racism In U.S. Is Dividing ResidentsThe Brentwood Newsletter was founded in 1977 to fix a problem: people in town weren’t getting along.“Town meetings were kind of well known for being a bit…
It’s been a year since a high school guidance counselor working in the Exeter school district was sentenced to prison. Kristie Torbick, 39, pleaded guilty…
Local leaders in Newington are coming under fire after town employees removed Pride month signs from some residents' lawns last month.Town administrator…
Residents in Epping say their schools need to encourage acceptance of all kinds of political speech, in the wake of a controversy at the high school…
At the Peterborough Library, A Celebration of Banned BooksHolden Caulfield, Huckleberry Finn, and even Harry Potter are no strangers to controversy. The characters, and more precisely, the authors behind them,…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a limited version of President Trump's travel ban this week, saving broader consideration for the fall. We cover…
Hate incidents on college campuses have been on the rise recently, raising these questions among college and high school students alike: What's free…
Last week, students, faculty and staff at the University of New Hampshire received an email from UNH president Mark Huddleston condemning a recent spike…
As New Hampshire residents head to the polls Tuesday, a federal appeals court in Concord will begin hearing arguments on whether voters should be allowed…
Way back to the times when corrupt party bosses like William Tweed of New York's Tammany Hall, American politicians have known to beware of cartoonists…