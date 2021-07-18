© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

France

    The Exchange
    The Paris Attacks: Reactions in the Aftermath
    The attacks on Paris over the weekend shook the world, and although some questions are starting to be answered, there are still a lot of question marks…
    The Exchange
    Charlie Hebdo & The Future Of Free Expression
    Last week’s violence in France linked to depictions of Mohammad in a French satirical magazine, has sparked a global conversation about speech, art,…
  • Word of Mouth
    Bombino: Music With A Tuareg's Heart
    The Tuareg have been fighting the government of Mali on and off for more than a century. Their rebellion intensified when the fiercely independent Tuareg…
  • Jean-Luc Melenchon, the Left Front presidential candidate, draws huge crowds, rivaling those of mainstream candidates Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande. Here, he delivers a speech during a campaign meeting on April 1 in Grigny, outside Paris.
    National
    In France, Fiery Leftist Candidate Strikes A Nerve
    Eleanor Beardsley
    ,
    Presidential hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon draws large rallies, rivaling mainstream candidates Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande. Helped along by the economic crisis, he has tapped into working-class anger over wage inequality, the decline of French industry, and global capitalism.
  • A dark cloud passes over a statue of Napoleon in Vienna.
    National
    Let Them Eat Funnel Cake: A Napoleon-Based Theme Park for France
    Xavier Lacombe
    ,
    The mayor of a small town in France has unconventional idea for economic growth, a theme park to honor Napoleon. With reenactments celebrating Napoleon's victories and defeats, and plans to integrate French Revolutionary history, hopes are that the park could draw tourists from around the world.