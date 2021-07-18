-
This show aired October 27th, 2019 and again October 31st, 2019.. Songs of madness, murder ballads galore, and some mighty fine Devil's music... hosted by…
-
Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
-
In the past few months, the Manchester VA Medical Center met with scandal, disaster, and a full helping of public outcry. Today on Word of Mouth, NHPR's…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
-
Folk FestivalsApril 29, 2017>>> Brandeis Folk FestivalWaltham, Massachusetts http://www.brandeis.edu/arts/festival/schedule/saturday.html Performers…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 7.10.16Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.comEvery Tuesday>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone…
-
NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 6.5.16Folk FestivalsJune 9-12>>>Sea Music FestivalMystic, Connecticut ~ www.mysticseaport.org/event/sea-music-festival/Performers include: Barrule, Moe…
-
NHPR Folk Festival Calendar 6.5.16Folk Festivals>>>Sea Music FestivalMystic, Connecticut ~ www.mysticseaport.org/event/sea-music-festival/Performers include: Barrule, Moe Bowstern, Kim &…