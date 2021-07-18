first amendment

-
The case involved a teenage cheerleader who dropped F-bombs on Snapchat. At issue was whether schools may punish students for speech that occurs online and off campus but that may be disruptive.
Journalists voiced strong opposition Wednesday to a bill that seeks to make New Hampshire media outlets update online crime stories with not-guilty…
Robert Frese’s police file is as thick as the Bible, but it contains a very different collection of stories.Take the time he hit a traffic flagger and…
Residents in Epping say their schools need to encourage acceptance of all kinds of political speech, in the wake of a controversy at the high school…
Gilmanton won’t move forward on threats to punish some residents who put up lawn signs critical of the local select board, after getting a stern warning…
Town meeting season can bring out all kinds of local tensions — spurring battles over property taxes, school budgets and more. In Gilmanton, it’s also led…
A new term at the U.S. Supreme Court opens with some long-standing debates. The high court began its legal season on October 1st. Major issues include the…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a limited version of President Trump's travel ban this week, saving broader consideration for the fall. We cover…
The NH ACLU has weighed in on a lawsuit against the town of Farmington. In an amicus brief filed in federal court, the organization claims Farmington…
Hate incidents on college campuses have been on the rise recently, raising these questions among college and high school students alike: What's free…