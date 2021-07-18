-
With the upcoming delayed Academy Awards, we reflect on which films received recognition and why. Also, we discuss the pandemic's impact on how audiences…
As theaters and studios attempt to emerge from the pandemic shutdown, they're confronting ever-greater competition from streaming services as well as…
Streaming services like Netflix have already established themselves as content curators, and in the last few years, they increasingly make their own…
There's always a certain retrospective zeal to the Oscars. It's part of what will make the 90th Academy Awards this Sunday so interesting: Past meets…
Movies, politics, culture... and the Oscars. We look at what this year's Academy Awards try to reflect about American society, and whether they do it…
Director Trevor Clark Thalin turned to his native New Hampshire for inspiration in his new film, “Baby” (2016). The film is based on the novel of that…
New Hampshire is experiencing a craft beer boom of late, with more breweries popping up across the state. There’s also been more interest in local,…
Imagine if you could be transported to a different place and time. Where would you go? For Daniel Gaucher and his film crew, that place is Smuttynose…
The 16th annual New Hampshire Film Festival kicks off in Portsmouth Thursday.Nearly 100 films will be screened over the four-day event. Those films were…
The BBC's list of the top 100 movies since 2000 included a lot of foreign and art house films, with hardly a blockbuster in the bunch. The internet peanut…