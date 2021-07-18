-
Congress is expected to vote on a government spending bill this week that would allow money earmarked for opioid use disorder to be used to treat other…
We'll look at the President's new budget proposal and how it may impact Granite Staters, and discuss what the recent closure of several labor and delivery…
We talk with Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster about the efforts of the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force to increase funding to fight the opioid epidemic. The…
Members of New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation say Republican President Donald Trump's budget would hurt the state in its fight against…
A program that distributes grants to New Hampshire communities says it's delaying some awards due to congressional inaction in Washington.The New…
Both President Trump and Governor Sununu released details about proposed budget plans within the last few weeks, so we'll discuss the impacts of these…
We preview President Trump's first federal budget proposal. We've learned to expect the unexpected from Trump; will that trend continue when he releases…
It's our monthly check in with Political Junkie Ken Rudin. We're covering some of the top political stories of recent weeks including Indiana's…
Although the debt debate has receded, some keeping a close eye on the issue continue to advocate for urgent measures to address what they see as an…
New Hampshire U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen says the Senate should pass the two-year budget plan the House passed by a wide margin last week.Speaking at BAE…