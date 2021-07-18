Extreme Sports

-
In addition to hikers on N.H.'s many trails, there are also a growing number of trail runners, backcountry skiers, bikers and climbers. As adventurers in…
In Mandeville, Louisiana this past weekend a New Hampshire man placed third in the world in a grueling endurance competition known as the Deca Man. NHPR’s…
From the pilgrims landing on Plymouth Rock because they ran out of beer to the temperance movement, America’s relationship with alcohol is complicated and…
With the Medieval Combat World Championships just around the corner, Jaye Brooks, senior instructor and owner of The Knights Hall, doesn’t want to risk…
Kale Poland: The Life Of An UltramarathonerKale Poland does ultra-marathons, but that sport's name is a little misleading, as it now encompasses a lot of really long races of every sort, including…
Wheelchair motocross. Yes. It's a thing. An adrenaline fueled and insanely awesome thing. And Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham is the adrenaline junkie…