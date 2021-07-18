-
Eversource wants to increase its electric rate to cover the cost of major upgrades made over the past decade. The company began the lengthy rate review…
Energy can be tough to understand. When we flip a light switch, we know the lights should come on. But we might not know where that power came from – or…
Eversource’s residential customers will likely see their bills increase in February, after the utility asks state regulators to approve a proposed rate…
New Hampshire residents who fall behind on their gas and electric bills have some protection now that winter weather has set in.During cold-weather…
Governor Chris Sununu is standing by his veto of a bill to boost the biomass industry – even as more of the wood-burning plants say they may shut down as…
Eversource is currently trying to buy its second water company in the past year.The region’s biggest electric utility hopes to provide water service to…
The legislature is debating whether utilities should tell customers how much of their electric bills go toward renewable energy. Monthly energy bills…
In his inaugural address last week, Gov. Chris Sununu made it clear he thinks the state must — and can — act to reduce the state's high cost of…
For most New Hampshire residents, electricity should be less expensive this winter than last. At least, that's the indication based on recent rate…
New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and Liberty Utilities say customers will see their bills decrease, effective May 1.The change is the result of a…