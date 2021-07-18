Elections 2012

-
Watch Peg + Cat weekdays on WV PBS at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; also on weekends at 8 a.m. PBS KIDS’ newest animated preschool series Peg + Cat is coming to WV...
-
By the time her victory over Ovide Lamontagne in the 2012 governor's race was in the books, Maggie Hassan had raised more than $1.9 million in…
-
North Country Republican Rep. Bulis Loses Seat In RecountAfter a recount Thursday, Republican incumbent Lyle “Rusty” Bulis lost his seat in Grafton District 1, to another Republican Ralph Doolan.Both are from…
-
President Obama and gubernatorial candidate Maggie Hassan were the winners in Coos County on Tuesday.According to official results now available from the…
-
New Hampshire voters showed a reluctance to change the state constitution in Tuesday’s election, rejecting one amendment that would have banned a personal…
-
Tuesday's election in New Hampshire made history, as two female candidates for Congress, Ann McLane Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter beat their Republican…
-
New Hampshire Elections officials say they heard a fair number of complaints about long lines at the polls. But as they say something other than the new…
-
Here’s what happened in Coos County on Tuesday, according to a tally by the Associated Press. Official counts from the Secretary of State are not yet…
-
In Coos District 4 Republican incumbent Herbert Richardson beat Democrat Troy Merner, according to results compiled by the Associated Press.With all the…
-
It was a repeat match-up with a very different outcome in the Second Congressional District. Democrat Ann McLane Kuster defeated Republican Congressman…