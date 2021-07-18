-
Statehouse lawmakers heard over two hours of testimony today on a bill to overhaul the state's current school discipline law.HB 677 would limit the length…
Several proposed bills in the New Hampshire legislature would create state-wide guidelines for school discipline and make it harder for schools to suspend…
Students in New Hampshire’s urban school districts are more likely to be expelled or suspended than students from non-urban districts, according to a new…
Zero-Tolerance Suspended At Struggling High SchoolIn 1999, the Columbine massacre dramatically shifted how American schools approach student discipline. Zero-tolerance policies became the norm. Rates of…