Judges on the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals are expressing frustration with the Department of Justice after it deported a man despite the court’s…
At N.H.’s ICE Detention Center, Protesters Decry ‘Sin’ Of Trump Immigration PoliciesHundreds of people protested outside a federal immigration detention center in New Hampshire this weekend, after spending a week marching to the facility…
A New Hampshire auto shop owner facing deportation to Lebanon for crimes committed 14 years ago has been denied a pardon that would have allowed him to…
A Manchester auto mechanic with a criminal record appeared before Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council on Wednesday seeking a pardon to avoid…
Rally Held In Concord To Protest Trump's Family Separation PolicyAbout 60 people gathered in front of the US Attorney's Office in Concord today to protest the Trump administration's order to separate children from…
An Indonesian national who's lived in the U.S. for 18 years has been ordered to leave the country this week. Bobby Candra of Somersworth had been…
A Brazilian immigrant living in Nashua who narrowly avoided deportation earlier this month is still at risk of having to leave the country. Elvecio Viana…
An immigrant from Brazil living in New Hampshire has won a temporary stay from a federal court to block his deportation, hours before he was ordered to…
Ageth Okeny fled war in Sudan with her four children. In Egypt, she says she applied for refugee resettlement. “They asked me in interview: ‘You have…
For the better part of two decades, New Hampshire has been home to dozens of Indonesian families who immigrated to the United States fleeing religious…