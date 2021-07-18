-
Two universities in the Northeast have received more than $1 million to study whether voice-assistant devices like Amazon's Alexa could help detect early…
-
A recent Concord Monitor series, "Stolen Memories," profiles several Granite Staters who were diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer's, some in their…
-
Healthcare providers are focusing more on prevention, given recent discoveries into this degenerative neurological condition. Meanwhile, treatment and…
-
Last month the New Hampshire Senate nearly made cursive a mandatory part of public school curriculum. But does the argument for keeping longhand in the…
-
The Language Of Dementia Turned Into PoetryPeople living with dementia can appear to live in their own world, a complicated, non-linear inner world not so easily communicated to, or understood by…