New Hampshire reacts to the Dallas police shootings and what motivated them. We'll get a Granite State view on the national debate over race, policing and…
Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard says vitriol directed at law enforcement from the White House, politicians, and the media is to blame for putting…
Today, as we follow the developments out of Dallas and the killing of five police officers, and the killing of two black men earlier this week in…
Dallas Police Chief David Brown says a shooting attack that left five police officers dead was "well planned."Speaking at an interfaith prayer vigil in…
Twelve law enforcement officers were shot in downtown Dallas on Thursday; five were killed. Here are the names of those whose lives were lost — and their stories.
Among other remarks, Donald Trump called for more unity in the country while Hillary Clinton said she mourns "for the officers shot while doing their sacred duty."
Police used a bomb robot to detonate a device that killed a suspect who was in a standoff with police in downtown Dallas on Thursday, when 12 officers were shot.
Twelve officers were shot Thursday night, and five died. Officials say the attack was carried out by Micah Xavier Johnson, a military veteran who was killed by a police explosive.