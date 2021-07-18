county attorneys

-
A former sexual assault investigator is suing the Merrimack County Attorney, alleging she created a hostile work environment.Jennifer Adams filed a civil…
We sit down with NHPR's Civics 101, our podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy. The team has dug into how midterm elections impact us,…
A new bail reform law designed to prevent poor people from sitting in jail for not being able to post bail is now being implemented in New Hampshire…
On Tuesday, thousands of New Hampshire voters will fill in a bubble way down the ballot - under “County Attorney.” But who are they voting for, and what…