NH News

Judge orders protestors who tried to stop N.H. coal train to refrain from climate activism

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Susan Sharon
Published May 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
The silhouettes of four protestors
Courtesy
/
350 New Hampshire Action
Protesters flagged down the coal train to stop it and then occupied the tracks in Massachusetts in December 2019.

Four climate change activists, including three from Maine, were sentenced by a New Hampshire judge Friday for temporarily blocking a coal train in 2019.

(Catch up on NHPR's earlier coverage of this trial.)

The train was on its way to New England's last remaining coal plant in Bow, New Hampshire. Merrimack Station has faced repeated calls for closure and protests.

During their sentencing, the activists said the urgency of the climate emergency cannot be overstated and that government and regulators have failed to respond adequately. Judge Andrew Schulman disagreed.

"It's not that the political process, certainly, in this state has shut down. And my sense is that while it's fine to say that you don't like coal, that people aren't paying enough attention to climate, what's not fine is to stop the coal train," he said.

Schulman ordered the four to stay away from railroad property and to refrain from participation in climate activism and civil disobedience for several years. He also ordered them to pay several thousand dollars worth of fines and restitution to the railroad company.

All four were given suspended sentences of 6 months or less in jail.

An attorney for the group says she is disappointed with the decision and weighing a possible appeal.

