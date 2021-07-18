-
New Hampshire schools are trying to keep track of kids learning remotely. And if students are chronically absent, the school has a few options: Call the…
-
We review two major reports focusing on child protective services in New Hampshire. In its annual report, the Office of the Child Advocate, formed in 2018…
-
Nashua police arrested eight individuals Wednesday wanted for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images.The sweep comes as investigations into…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has reached a $120,000 settlement with a former employee over allegations she was retaliated…
-
An employee of the state Department of Health and Human Services, Anna Carrigan, has filed a lawsuit alleging the state is failing its legal…
-
A new report by the Office of the Child Advocate says the state agency tasked with investigating allegations of child abuse is hampered by poor…
-
The New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth, and Families wants to hire 57 more child protection service workers over the next two years.The budget…
-
A bipartisan bill raising the marriage age in New Hampshire to 16 is now law after a signing ceremony in Concord.The measure, which was backed by Governor…
-
The state of New Hampshire has agreed to pay $6.75 million to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of two young sisters who were sexually abused by their…
-
New research from the University of New Hampshire shows a slight increase in the rate of child abuse nationwide.The report from the Crimes Against…