When the stepfather of Celina Cass was arrested and charged with her murder, it appeared there might finally be justice for the 11-year-old West…
Charges have been dropped against a New Hampshire man accused of killing his 11-year-old stepdaughter by submerging her body in a river.A court in…
A hearing is planned for next month on whether a New Hampshire man accused of killing his 11-year-old stepdaughter five years ago is mentally competent to…
A judge has put the case against Wendell Noyes on hold pending a psychiatric evaluation.The fifty-two-year-old is accused of killing his stepdaughter…
Celina Cass's Stepfather Arrested, Faces Arraignment For Her MurderThe stepfather of 11 year-old Celina Cass has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in her 2011 death. Cass was reported missing in July of 2011. Nearly a…
It's been four years since Celina Cass was last seen hunched over a computer in her family's New Hampshire apartment.The 11-year-old was last seen July 25…
A year ago Thursday Celina Cass was reported missing from her home in West Stewartstown. About a week later her body was found in the Connecticut…
A Coos County Grand jury met today/Monday in Lancaster as the investigation into the death of 11-year-old Celina Cass continues.As NHPR’s Chris Jensen…
The Boston Herald is reporting that a grand jury met in Lancaster last Friday and questioned witnesses about the death of Celina Cass of Stewartstown.The…
The 11 year old girl’s body was pulled from the Connecticut River near her home six days after she went missing.The AG’s Office has established a reward…