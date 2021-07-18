-
Judge Declines to Dismiss ACLU Challenge of Border Patrol CheckpointsA lawsuit brought by multiple chapters of the ACLU that challenges the constitutionality of Border Patrol checkpoints on Interstate 93 in Woodstock, N.H.,…
Civil liberties groups in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont are suing U.S. Customs and Border Patrol over the use of checkpoints far from international…
The Border Patrol checkpoint on I-89 in Lebanon resulted in four arrests Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested another 21 people this week…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is conducting a checkpoint Thursday on Interstate 89 South, between exits 19 and 18, in Lebanon.The checkpoint follows…
Kuster Backs Bill To Reduce 100-Mile Zone for Border Patrol CheckpointsCongresswoman Ann McLane Kuster is cosponsoring legislation to reduce border zones from 100 to 25 miles from the border, within which U.S. Customs and…
U.S. Border Patrol agents issued six immigration-related citations during a checkpoint in the northern New Hampshire town of Columbia on Memorial Day, but…
While the Trump administration fortifies the southern border, there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across…
The ACLU of New Hampshire held a Know Your Rights training in Concord Thursday night. The training was in response to the immigration checkpoints…
Conversations around immigration have become a hot-button issues once again, not just in national rhetoric, but here in the Granite State. On today's show…
Victoria is 23 and working her way through college. Over Memorial Day weekend, she and her parents piled into the car and drove from New York for a…