Board Games

Before Maz Jobrani was a panelist on Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, he was an actor trying to get a break. On today’s show, we’ll talk to the Iranian-born…
There are jobs, and then there are dream jobs. On today’s show we’re featuring good gigs and odd jobs. From a DJ who lives to uncover rare soul albums and…
1.27.15: Black History Is American History & Making A Fashion Statement For The Sake Of VaccinationsIn a series of comic books, Joel Christian Gill shines a light on unsung African American figures from history. On today’s show, he tells us why he’s…
Minority Report is a science fiction story that was made into a film, which envisions a time when criminals are apprehended before they can do harm. On…
Welcome to the show, and come on down! Wait. Rewind. This isn't that kind of game show - but it is a show all about games. From video games, to board…
Once again New Hampshire is playing host to a competition full of pulse-pounding intensity, where every move can pave the way to victory, or shatter…
Recounting his relationship with Dungeons and Dragons, David Ewalt writes, “I don’t know if I played D&D because other kids my age thought I was a nerd,…
Create your own game in a day and a half. That's the challenge awaiting participants in this weekend's New Hampshire Game Jam in Manchester.Glenn Given…
After researching our segment on the unknown origins of Monopoly, we decided to keep looking for other games with surprising backstories. We hope that…
I hate Monopoly. Always have. The reason is simple: it's impossible to play the game and feel good, even if you win. Monopoly, simply put, is all about…