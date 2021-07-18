-
A Bitcoin Embassy, where people and businesses can learn more about the cryptocurrency, has opened its doors in Keene. The facility, located inside a gift…
-
Recent ransomware attacks in Atlanta and elsewhere in the country have cities, and businesses, rethinking their network security. And blockchain, a secure…
-
What began as a pet project for computer programmers and digital-privacy activists is today a financial technology worth billions of dollars. Author…
-
At 32 years old, Republican Andrew Hemingway would be the youngest governor in the history of New Hampshire.That, coupled with his being known primarily…
-
The digital currency will be taxed like stocks. The IRS ruling provides some clarity to Bitcoin users and business owners who accept the virtual currency. But it means lots of record keeping.
-
Describing the virtual currency Bitcoin can be challenging. Sometimes the more questions you ask, the more complicated it sounds.This week’s Science Café…
-
It’s been called “gold for nerds,” and “heaven for speculators.” The media love it, criminals have been buying illegal goods with it, and investors are…
-
Earlier this month, the F.B.I.. shut down Silk Road, a black market website that the bureau described as “the most sophisticated and extensive criminal…