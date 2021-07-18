-
Democrats in the state Senate passed three bills Thursday they contend will reduce gun violence in New Hampshire. The first bill would implement mandatory…
This week for our ongoing series Only in New Hampshire, we answer a listener's question about gun laws in New Hampshire.
Red flag laws allow family members or law enforcement to petition to get taken guns away from potential mass-shooters. A handful of states have these…
New Hampshire lawmakers heard hours of testimony Thursday on a bill that would require background checks for commercial firearm sales.Representative…
How North Country Reps Voted On Gun Background Check BillNine of 14 North Country representatives voted Wednesday to kill a bill that would have required criminal background checks on all commercial firearm…