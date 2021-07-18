-
We're trying something a little different today on the show. In nine short chapters, we present the life cycle of a book -- the cliff notes version.…
-
Today we spoke with Robin Whitten, founder and editor of AudioFile magazine about the best books read by celebrities in 2012.What really caught our…
-
Part 1: Guerilla Weddings and Why Dogs "Like" FacebookMaybe it’s the sluggish economy, the flash mob legacy, the social media age wish for attention, or…
-
Summer time is book season, with seemingly every media outlet weighing in with lists of recommended beach reads. Audiobooks don’t get nearly as much play,…