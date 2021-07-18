-
The National Football League recently announced a new policy requiring players to stand during the national anthem or stay in the locker room. Earlier…
-
Anthem is planning to get tougher about covering ER visits for ailments that could be treated outside of an emergency room.The New Hampshire Insurance…
-
Despite uncertainty over the Affordable Care Act and the GOP’s plan to replace it, four insurers have filed initial applications to sell policies next…
-
Harvard Pilgrim Will Get A Closer Look After State Study On Addiction Treatment ClaimsThe New Hampshire Insurance Department released the findings of a study Thursday that takes a look at how insurance companies are handling drug and…
-
New Hampshire has joined a nationwide effort to block the proposed merger of Anthem and Cigna, the state’s two largest health insurers.New Hampshire is…
-
The New Hampshire Insurance Department is trying to figure out if the state's largest insurance companies are covering opioid treatment the way the law…
-
The number of health insurers in New Hampshire shrank by one this morning with the news that the state’s two largest players, Anthem and Cigna, have…
-
Anthem is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University to offer a free college education to all its employees.Two years ago, Anthem Blue Cross and…
-
A recent breach at insurance giant Anthem compromised the personal information of as many as eighty million Americans including more than six hundred…
-
An insurance company and a group of medical providers are teaming up to start a new insurance company in New Hampshire.The new company is a partnership…