Alpine Skiing

-
The governor’s economic reopening task force unanimously approved Thursday a recommendation that would give New Hampshire stores the option to operate at…
-
The Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch closed its doors in 2011 after more than a century of serving North Country tourists.A few years ago, a private…
-
In recent years, unreliable snow cover and wild temperature swings have caused headaches for our winter recreation industry, and all those who love to…
-
On the heels of this winter's record-breaking cold comes record-breaking warmth.Temperatures are previewing spring in New Hampshire this week, with…
-
Governor Chris Sununu and other lawmakers will enjoy a day on the slopes Monday.The Granite State Ski Cup is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at Cranmore…
-
For years volunteers in Lancaster and Littleton have run the Mount Prospect and Mount Eustis ski slopes to give North Country kids a chance for low-cost…
-
Ski season is in full swing across New Hampshire after the Christmas Day snowstorm. Cross-country skiers were also out taking advantage of the new snow…
-
Rory Gawler bought a big, old farmhouse in Lebanon about seven or eight years ago. It has beautiful views of the Mascoma River valley and a little orchard…
-
With two ski areas kicking off the season this past weekend, winter tourism in New Hampshire is officially here.State tourism officials are estimating…
-
Ski Season Has Officially Kicked Off in New HampshireThis weekend in New Hampshire will be a cold one...cold enough to even go skiing.Two ski resorts are kicking off the winter season this weekend in the…