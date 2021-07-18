-
New Hampshire's lakes are seeing more toxic algae blooms than normal this early in the season, according to state officials. Over a dozen cyanobacteria…
-
Nearly two months after implementing a ban on shellfish harvesting in coastal Atlantic waters, environmental regulators say a potentially toxic algal…
-
The state is temporarily banning shellfish harvesting in coastal Atlantic waters because of a severe bloom of potentially toxic algae.The ban applies to…
-
The Department of Environmental Services has been issuing more warnings than it usually does at this point in the summer for algal blooms, potentially…
-
Cyanobacteria advisories are in place at Elm Brook Park beach in Hopkinton and Silver Lake State Park Beach in Hollis. State officials are urging visitors…