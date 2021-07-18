-
Tax breaks for the wealthy would be trimmed, and people would get the option to buy bare-bones plans. But big cuts in Medicaid and changes to coverage for pre-existing conditions remain.
Governor Sununu and other New Hampshire lawmakers announced their opposition to the proposed healthcare bill from the U.S. Senate. "Keno-garten" comes to…
Governor Sununu says his staff is reviewing the US Senate’s version of the health care reform bill, made public Thursday.As the Senate released the bill,…
Despite uncertainty over the Affordable Care Act and the GOP’s plan to replace it, four insurers have filed initial applications to sell policies next…
President Trump names N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner to a Presidential Commission on Election Integrity. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary…
Just three "no" votes by Senate Republicans would likely be enough to sink the GOP health bill. Democrats who lost the battle in the House are still convinced they can win the political war.