11 for '11

  • zizagou76.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Word of Mouth for 12.24.2011
    Part 1:Why Music Writing Matters in 2011In his introduction to an anthology of The Best Music Writing 2011, Alex Ross shares a selection of tweets…
  • 11411_final.png
    Word of Mouth
    A Year of Big Ideas
    Raj Patel, Sherry Turkle, Bruce Levine, Tyler Cowen and Eliza Griswold...oh, my! We smack a big red bow on our 11 for '11 series of conversations with big…
  • 11_for_11_graphic_for_site.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Word of Mouth for 11.19.2011 Part 4
    Throughout the year, we’ve been featuring a series we call 11 for 11… conversations with innovative thinkers who challenge and provoke new ways of…
  • brain-jetheriot.jpg
    NHPR Blogs
    11 for '11: Raymond Tallis
    Here on Word of Mouth, we love brain science. Brain-science in the courtroom. Brain-science and aesthetics. Brain-science and poverty. Image a brain and…
  • NHPR Blogs
    11 for '11: Stephen Pinker
    This month’s installment of our 11 for '11 series of big picture conversations on the issues of our times. Today, we talk with Harvard experimental…
  • NHPR Blogs
    11 for '11: Eliza Griswold
    This month’s installment of our 11 for '11 series of big picture conversations on the issues of our times. Today, we talk with poet and journalist Eliza…
  • 11411_v7_nhpr-colors.gif
    NHPR Blogs
    11 for '11: Bruce Levine and Political Participation
    This month’s installment of our 11 for '11 series of big picture conversations on the issues of our times. Today, we talk with psychologist, author and…
  • 11411_v7_nhpr-colors_0.gif
    NHPR Blogs
    11 for '11: Michael Klare and Extreme Energy
    This month’s installment of our 11 for '11 series of big picture conversations on the issues of our times. Today, it’s energy, specifially oil. Oil is…
  • oildrilling.jpg
    NHPR Blogs
    Word of Mouth for April 27, 2011
    Today we have this month's 11 for '11 segment, focusing on how the increasingly dangerous pursuit of oil affects the market price. Plus, alcoholism in…
  • 11411_v7_nhpr-colors_1.gif
    NHPR Blogs
    11 for '11: Tyler Cowen
    A new book by George Mason University Economics Chair Tyler Cowen has inspired spirited debate among beltway and economics circles. Published only as an…
