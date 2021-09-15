N.H. Fisher Cats Baseball Resumes After COVID-19 Cancellations

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will play ball again Wednesday night in Manchester after having nine games canceled due to COVID-19.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

Six games against the Reading Fightin' Phils in Pennsylvania were canceled, as well as three at home.

Fisher Cats spokesman Tyler Murray says those games won't be made up, but tickets to canceled home games can be used at any remaining home game.

"After what was a canceled 2020 season and a tough year for everyone, it's been really rewarding and heartening to see our fans come out and just enjoy some Fisher Cats fun at the ballpark," says Murray.

Games Wednesday and Thursday will be shortened to seven innings to conserve pitching, and games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be full nine-inning games to wrap up the season.

