© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today for your chance to win two season ski passes to the NH ski resort of your choice.
NH News

N.H. Fisher Cats Baseball Resumes After COVID-19 Cancellations

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello
Published September 15, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT
fishercats-nhpr-courtesy.png
Courtesy New Hampshire Fisher Cats
/

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will play ball again Wednesday night in Manchester after having nine games canceled due to COVID-19.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

Six games against the Reading Fightin' Phils in Pennsylvania were canceled, as well as three at home.

Fisher Cats spokesman Tyler Murray says those games won't be made up, but tickets to canceled home games can be used at any remaining home game.

"After what was a canceled 2020 season and a tough year for everyone, it's been really rewarding and heartening to see our fans come out and just enjoy some Fisher Cats fun at the ballpark," says Murray.

Games Wednesday and Thursday will be shortened to seven innings to conserve pitching, and games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be full nine-inning games to wrap up the season.

Tags

NH NewsFisher Cats
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello
Related Content
  • COVID-19
  • Baseball
    Noah talks with Tim Weige, sports director at Chicago television station WBBM and a columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, about today's news that the baseball owners have ratified a new five-year agreement with the players' union, effectively ending the dispute which began with the 1994 baseball strike. Under the agreement...the same one that was rejected by owners three weeks ago...there will be inter-league play in 1997, and a revenue sharing agreement for the smaller major-league baseball markets. Bud Selig, the interim commissioner of baseball, applauded the agreement, but leaders of the Major League Players' Association will have to meet next week to finalize the deal.