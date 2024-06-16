7.6 miles, 1 very big hill: Runners gather for annual climb up Mount Washington

Gray, of Colorado Springs, now holds the record for the most wins in the race up the Mount Washington Auto Road.
Kayla Lampe of Shelburne Falls, Mass., won the women’s field.
It is a 7.6 mile run and, as racegoers celebrate with intended irony, there is only one hill.
Many runners, after crossing the finish line, keep going a bit farther to the very summit of Mount Washington, elevation, 6,288.
Adam Cook of Melrose, Mass., completed his first Mount Washington Road Race. He said he did not know what to expect, but focused on pace and pushing himself on the higher elevations of the course.
"I'm just thankful that I could give it my all," he said.
Afterward, wrapped in an orange blanket given to racers at the summit, Cook made his way to the summit marker for photos. And then he carefully — and slowly — crouched over to kneel and kiss the rock at this feet.
