© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism that brings clarity, context, and community!

7.6 miles, 1 very big hill: Runners gather for annual climb up Mount Washington

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 16, 2024 at 1:23 PM EDT
Joe Gray of Colorado Springs won the 2024 Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. It was his eighth victory in the 7.6 mile run up the Mount Washington Auto Road. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Joe Gray of Colorado Springs won the 2024 Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. It was his eighth victory in the 7.6 mile run up the Mount Washington Auto Road.

Joe Gray won the Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on Saturday for his eighth victory in the iconic foot race.

Gray, of Colorado Springs, now holds the record for the most wins in the race up the Mount Washington Auto Road.

Kayla Lampe of Shelburne Falls, Mass., won the Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Kayla Lampe of Shelburne Falls, Mass., won the Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Kayla Lampe of Shelburne Falls, Mass., won the women’s field.

Joe Gray midway on Mount Washington on his way to his eighth victory in the Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Joe Gray midway on Mount Washington on his way to his eighth victory in the Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.

It is a 7.6 mile run and, as racegoers celebrate with intended irony, there is only one hill.

Runners in the 2024 Mount Washington Road Race reach the final steep pitch before the finish at the summit. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Runners in the 2024 Mount Washington Road Race reach the final steep pitch before the finish at the summit. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Many runners, after crossing the finish line, keep going a bit farther to the very summit of Mount Washington, elevation, 6,288.

Adam Cook of Melrose, Mass., was among the many Mount Washington Road Race finishers June 15, 2024 to walk a short distance more to get to the tip top of the summit of Mount Washington. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Adam Cook of Melrose, Mass., was among the many Mount Washington Road Race finishers June 15, 2024 to walk a short distance more to get to the tip top of the summit of Mount Washington. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Adam Cook of Melrose, Mass., completed his first Mount Washington Road Race. He said he did not know what to expect, but focused on pace and pushing himself on the higher elevations of the course.

"I'm just thankful that I could give it my all," he said.

Afterward, wrapped in an orange blanket given to racers at the summit, Cook made his way to the summit marker for photos. And then he carefully — and slowly — crouched over to kneel and kiss the rock at this feet.

Eric Blake captures third in the 2024 Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Blake is a former Mount Washington Race champion. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
1 of 5  — Eric Blake - 2024 Mt Washington Road Race NHPR photo Dan Tuohy
Eric Blake captures third in the 2024 Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Blake is a former Mount Washington Race champion. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
The 2024 Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
2 of 5  — 2024 Mount Washington Road Race NHPR photo DT
The 2024 Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy / Dan Tuohy
Joe Gray of Colorado opens up his lead en route to winning the 2024 Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
3 of 5  — Mt Washington Road Race: Joe Gray
Joe Gray of Colorado opens up his lead en route to winning the 2024 Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Reach the peak: Finishers in the 2024 Mount Washington Road Race take a few more steps to the very top of the mountain June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
4 of 5  — 2024 Mount Washington Road Race - Summit NHPR photo DT
Reach the peak: Finishers in the 2024 Mount Washington Road Race take a few more steps to the very top of the mountain June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Remi Leroux finished second in the 2024 Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
5 of 5  — Remi Leroux - 2024 Mount Washington Road Race
Remi Leroux finished second in the 2024 Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 15, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Tags
Sports Mount Washingtonrunning
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.