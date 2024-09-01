NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 9.1.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, September 2, 2024

Festival! 40th Annual Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ Tigerman Woah!, Neemz, Veronica Robles, Ryan Gilfillian, Taina Asili, Bread and Puppet Theatre – The Beginning after the End Circus

Green Heron at Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Weekly Blues jam hosted by One Dime Band in collaboration with the Granite State Blues Society at Keys Piano Bar & Grill, 270 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001981734991543/1001986684991048/

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The Village Acoustic Jam on Zion Hill, hosted by Adriana Scott and Mike Skrip at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Ari Hest in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

John Gorka at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Jeffrey Foucault at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Blasty House Band Traditional Acoustic Session at The Blasty Bough Brewing Company Taproom , Epsom NH ~ 6-9 pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Fall Concert with Ellis Paul and Crys Matthews at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ two shows: 5:30pm and 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://www.facebook.com/events/480238168292039/

Friday, September 6, 2024

Kalos and Hannah O’Brien & Grant Flick at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Crys Matthews, Colonial Theater, 2050 Main St, Bethlehem, NH 03574 https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Honey Bees featured

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Bread & Puppet Political Leaf-Peeping in the Circus Field, Glover VT

~ 2 pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/summer-schedule-2

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at First Friday COHO Concerts, North Amherst MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.luicollins.net/ https://www.facebook.com/p/First-Friday-Coho-Concerts-100069780524636/

John Gorka with Alice Howe and Freebo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/john-gorka-2/ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/

Haley Heynderickx at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Wild Asparagus, Caller George Marshall

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, 1 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30 -11pm ET ~ Dave Eisenstadter will be calling with music from Windfish. The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM. Gender free roles will be used for this evening, Larks and Robins. This is a mask optional event. Open jam 6-7:30 in the lobby.

3rd Annual French-Canadian Dinner, American Legion Pavillion, Greenville NH ~ 12:00 noon ET music begins 12:30pm ~ please RSVP or find out more, by calling Moe Desrosiers 603 878 3009 , or Henri Vaillancourt 603 878 2944 ~ Live music with great musicians: Eric Boodman (fiddle, foot percussion vocals; Emily Trall (accordion, fiddle); Jessie Ball (guitar, mandolin, foot percussion), , possibly also including including fiddler Katie McNally.

Joyce Andersen at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/joyce-andersen-9-7-2024 https://joyscream.com/

Catie Curtis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Annual Fiddle and Banjo Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 10am to 6pm ET ~ Contact: info@lowellbanjoandfiddlecontest.org https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Festival! River Roads Festival, Easthampton MA ~ noon to 10pm ET ~ https://riverroadsfestival.com/ ~ featuring Dar Williams, Haley Heynderickx, Cheryl Wheeler, Gail Ann Dorsey, Paula Cole, Jill Sobule, Sunny War, High Tea, Find Your Way

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival at Edgerton Park, New Haven CT ~ ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ Leyla McCalla, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Ali McGuirk, Crys Matthews, Santos de Palo, Inner Grove

Festival! SOME Fest at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 12noon to 10pm pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/some-fest ~ Sweet Petunia, Deer Isle , Hello Shark , Kill Kennie , Megan From Work , Happy Just To See You , Dead Gowns , Kendra , Sponge Head , Mulva , Ovlov

COYOTE ISLAND with Sneaky Miles Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Reverend Vince Anderson and his Love Choir at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

First Annual Music at the Meadow, Fassett Farm, 822 Mountain Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 10am – 8:30 pm ET ~ Multi-genre festival, including music yoga, food, gong sound bath, and more. Mr. Bill, and The Evocatives perform,

Night Kitchen, Will Hatch, Corridor Management Flaw, and more at Main Street Stage, Warner NH ~ 3-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/warnerstage https://mainstreetwarnerinc.org/

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Crys Matthews at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

The Starlight Honeys at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Darlingside at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 3:30pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, September 9, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sam Shackelton at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Old 97s at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

James McMurtry and Betty Soo at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Sierra Ferrell at State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Jeffrey Foucault Album Release Party at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ two shows 5:30 and 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419123/

David Wilcox at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Blasty House Band Traditional Acoustic Session at The Blasty Bough Brewing Company Taproom , Epsom NH ~ 6-9 pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Fall Concert with Jeffrey Foucault at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ two shows: 5:30pm and 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands

Choir! Choir! Choir! (singalong) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Elsa Cross at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Thursday, September 12 through Sunday, September 15, 2024

Festival! Rockport Celtic Festival, Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ usually 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events ~ Sept 12: Jeremy Kittell Trio, Sept 13: Westbound from Sweden, Sept 14 11am: Salon Session with Maeve Gilchrist, Sept 14 1pm ET: Pub Sing with David Coffin, Sept 14 7pm: From the Ground Up, Sept 14 9:30pm ET: Ceilidh with Boston-based Scottish fiddler Katie McNally joins with pianist Neil Pearlman and fiddler/accordionist Emily Troll for an exhilarating evening of fiddle music and dance. Sept 15 12 noon: Words and Music – The Celtic Spirit, Sept 15 5pm ET: Transatlantic,

Friday, September 13, 2024

Open Mic at the Lawrence Library, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548/ ~ September band is "Treble Play"; Paul Lizotte, Beth Murray & Joe Pollock

Sam Shackleton at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Steamroller – The Music of James Taylor at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Jake Swamp & The Pine and Harrison Goodell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Andrea Beaton and Troy MacGillivray - a concert of Cape Breton music at Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road, Nelson NH ~ 7:20pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/429959313421692/

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Chocolate Church Arts, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Hannah O’Brien and Grant Flick at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30 to 9pm pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Festival! Hanstock VI at Moose Brook Park, Hancock NH ~ 11am to 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1193827841946085/ ~ Multi-genre festival: Jay Hitt & Lisa Jane Lipkin: 12:00 – 12:50, Dancing Goats: 1:00 – 1:50, Hug the Dog: 2:15 – 3:10, North River Music: 3:30 – 4:20, Eyes of Age: 4:40 – 5:30, Veronica Lewis: 5:50 – 6:40, Andrew North & the Rangers: 7:00 - 8:00

Sunday, September 15, 2024

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Daniel Nunnelee at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Croce plays Croce at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Trem Das Cores at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 5-6:30pm pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/trem-das-core

La Sonora Manduran at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Belly with the Parkington Sisters at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

The Wildmans with Rachel Sumner at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, September 16, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Weekly Blues jam hosted by One Dime Band in collaboration with the Granite State Blues Society at Keys Piano Bar & Grill, 270 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001981734991543/1001986684991048/

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Shovels & Rope with Al Olender at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/332471204754

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Roger McGuinn at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Rodney Crowell w/ Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

The Blasty House Band Traditional Acoustic Session at The Blasty Bough Brewing Company Taproom , Epsom NH ~ 6-9 pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Fall Concert with Sol y Canto at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands

Country Gongbang (Korean bluegrass) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, September 20, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Kimaya Diggs at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Billy Wylder at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 8-9:30pm pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/billy-wylder-1

Dwayne Haggins at Main Street Stage, Warner NH ~ 6-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/warnerstage https://mainstreetwarnerinc.org/

Eileen Ivers and the Brigadeens at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET~ http://www.eileenivers.com/

Festival! OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/OpenMicsInNewEngland/?multi_permalinks=7560559067383723%2C7560604174045879¬if_id=1723736617254052¬if_t=group_activity&ref=notif https://www.ticketsales.com/bank-of-new-hampshire-pavilion-tickets/venue ~ Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp

Jolie Holland at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Chelsea Berry with Megan Burtt at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, September 20 through Sunday September 22, 2024

Festival! Fresh Grass Festival at Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ details TBA~ https://massmoca.org/event/freshgrass-northadams/ https://massmoca.org/ ~ SHAKEY GRAVES, MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY, THE DEVIL MAKES THREE, DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS, BÉLA FLECK, EDMAR CASTAÑEDA, ANTONIO SANCHEZ TRIO & MORE

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: The Moving Violations

Dance! Line Dance at Old Homestead Farm, 159 Greenville Road, New Ipswich NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1189077222215216/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Jon McLaughlin at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Scenic Songs: A Hiking Concert with Vance Gilbert at Rocky Woods, Medfield MA ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419129/

On We Go featuring Sara Caswell at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/onwego-ft-sara-caswell

Cyro Baptista at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

John Pousette-Dart at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sunday, September 22, 2024

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Joe Jencks at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sol y Canto at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Monday, September 23, 2024

Leo Kottke at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Weekly Blues jam hosted by One Dime Band in collaboration with the Granite State Blues Society at Keys Piano Bar & Grill, 270 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001981734991543/1001986684991048/

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Leo Kottke at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Sol y Canto at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Richard Shindell at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

John Pousette-Dart at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

The Blasty House Band Traditional Acoustic Session at The Blasty Bough Brewing Company Taproom , Epsom NH ~ 6-9 pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Fall Concert with Harrison Goodell, Jake Swamp and the Pine at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands

Friday, September 27, 2024

Dance! Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ The Red Case Band; Caller Kristen Planeaux

Seth Glier, Crys Matthews, Vance Gilbert (In The Round) at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Shemekia Copeland at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester NH ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.rochesteroperahouse.com/#/

Clem Snide with Rye Valley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Liz Longley at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Seth Warner and Friends: “Let It Be” at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/seth-warner-friends-let-it-be

Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, 2024

Festival! The Song Sessions at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ concert Sept 27 Cosy Sheridan, Sloan Wainwright, Charlie Koch, Glen Roethel workshops Sept 28-29

Saturday, September 28, 2024

The Anonymous Coffee House, Lebanon NH ~ ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ details TBA,,, may include Low Lily

Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Mark Frederick Fisher

Lucy Kaplansky in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Ray Wylie Hubbard and Mary Gautier at Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Tickets and information at https://BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or call 802-387-0102 ~ The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September, 2022. A group of Vermont friends who had worked with Massucco on Rockingham’s Roots on the River music festival, quickly coalesced around the idea of a concert series. “Ray loved music,” says Ezra Veitch, production manager of Ray’s the Roof, presenter of the series in association with Next Stage Arts of Putney, “And Ray loved Bellows Falls. I think he’d be thrilled to see how successful the series was in 2023 and looks to be in 2024, as well.”

Claudia Schmidt and Jane Miller at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ordertickets.asp?p=2250&backurl=//tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/default.asp

May Erlewine at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Saturday, September 28 through Sunday, September 29, 2024

Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://pmffest.org/ ~ Judy Cook, The Gawler Sisters, April Grant, Ethan Tischler, the Shank Painters, Bennett Konesni, Lynn Noel, The Vox Hunters & Flannery Brown

Sunday, September 29, 2024

The Gibson Brothers at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Porchfest (multi-genre outdoors festival) at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester NH ~ 12 noon to 5pm ET ~ https://www.rochesteroperahouse.com/#/

The Folksoul Band at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/node/330

May Erlewine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, September 30, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Weekly Blues jam hosted by One Dime Band in collaboration with the Granite State Blues Society at Keys Piano Bar & Grill, 270 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001981734991543/1001986684991048/

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Songwriting Workshop with Mary Gautier at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 10am-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419145/

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Mary Gautier at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://thetrustees.org/event/419146/

Noel Paul Stookey at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

The Blasty House Band Traditional Acoustic Session at The Blasty Bough Brewing Company Taproom , Epsom NH ~ 6-9 pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Mark Erelli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, October 4, 2024

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Open Mic at the Lawrence Libreary, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Pirozzoli featured

Jacob Jolliff Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Festival! Django by the Sea (part 1) at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2024 ~ - Acoustic Nomads, Django in Brazil feat. Ian Coury & Jason Anick

Jatoba and Mama’s Marmalade at Harmony Lot, 13 Harmony Pl, Brattleboro VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/507542908372987/

Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra (Nouveau Flamenco) at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, October 4, through Sunday,October 6, 2024

People’s Music Network Fall Gathering at Grotonwood Camp and Conference Center, Groton MA ~ ~ https://peoplesmusic.org/Fall-Gathering-Oct_4-6_2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

The Mammals in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Festival! Django by the Sea (part 2) at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2024 ~ - Henry Acker Trio, Tatiana Eva-Marie & Avalon Jazz Band

Fifth Annual Black Excellence Gala at Bedford Event Center, 1 Harvey Road, Bedford NH ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/788164443496889/

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Windborne at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Jacob Joliff Band at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Suzanne Vega at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Festival! Django by the Sea (part 3) at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2024 ~ Django's Campsite All-Star Jam

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/little-wings

Monday, October 7, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Weekly Blues jam hosted by One Dime Band in collaboration with the Granite State Blues Society at Keys Piano Bar & Grill, 270 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001981734991543/1001986684991048/

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Robin Trower at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

OneBeat at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

The Blasty House Band Traditional Acoustic Session at The Blasty Bough Brewing Company Taproom , Epsom NH ~ 6-9 pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Friday, October 11, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

King Kyote at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13, 2024

Festival! Milford Pumpkin Festival, Milford NH ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/367612873016892/ ~ Lineup TBA

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Roomful of Blues at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Robert Ellis at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas

GENEVIÈVE RACETTE at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Brenda McMorrow, John DeKadt, and Adam Bauer (Kirtan, Spanish Medicine Songs, Mystic Poetry) at The Gathering Space, 82 Washington Street, Keene NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364048023403755/

Little Wishbone with The Mountain at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, October 14, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Danielle Nicole at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Robert Ellis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Francesca Blanchard and Edwin Raphael at Showcase Lounge, 1214 Williston Rd, South Burlington VT ~ doors 7pm; show 7:30pm ~ http://www.francescablanchard.com/ https://wl.seetickets.us/event/edwin-raphael/607792?afflky=HigherGround

Fall Concert with Carsie Blanton at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ Two shows: 5:30pm and 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Fruitlands https://www.facebook.com/events/1016492743302893/

Rickie Lee Jones at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, October 18, 2024

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Peter Mulvey w/ Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

San Miguel Fraser at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/san-miguel-fraser

Yonder Mountain String Band, Adam Ezra Group, Tyler Hilton at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Molly Parden, Eliza Edens, and Louisa Stancioff at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Tom Paxton & The DonJuans (Don Henry & Jon Vezner) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Tom Rush at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Paul Rishell and Annie Raines at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Big Woods Voices at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Peter Parcek Blues Revue at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St, Portsmouth, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/802250622066951/

Monday, October 21, 2024

Tom Paxton and the DonJuans at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Bendigo Fletcher at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

John Smith at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Dar Williams at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/dar-williams/

Friday, October 25, 2024

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Ward Hayden and the Outiers at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Griffin William Sherry (of Ghosts of Paul Revere) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John McCutcheon at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Garrels and Anderson

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Antje Duvekot in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/

Griffin William Sherry (of Ghosts of Paul Revere) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, October 27, 2024

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, October 28, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band featured

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

California Guitar Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 2, 2024

California Guitar Trio at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sunday, November 3, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Craig Finn at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Billy Prine presents Songs and Stories of John Prine at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/bullrunrestaurant/events https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, November 8, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Lui Collins at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

RyanHood at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, November 8 through Saturday, November 9. 2024

Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Kara Barnard , Pete Rushefsky, Nate Pultorak , Kevin Roth , Daniel Skála, Matěj Číp, Sasha Bogdanowitsch, Cliff Cole, Carrie Crompton, Sam Edelston, Ron Ewing, Tom Irving, Don Kawalek, Sandy Lafleur, Mary Grace, Mackenzie, Teddy Parker, Ellen Pratt, Susan Trump, Carol Walker, Dwain Wilder

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Dana Cooper at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

Celtic Thunder Odyssey at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Monday, November 11, 2024

Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Alisa Amador at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music https://www.3sarts.org/events/338297660009

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Chris Smither Band at Bellows Falls Opera House, 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ Tickets and information at https://BellowsFallsOperaHouse.com or call 802-387-0102 ~ The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September, 2022. A group of Vermont friends who had worked with Massucco on Rockingham’s Roots on the River music festival, quickly coalesced around the idea of a concert series. “Ray loved music,” says Ezra Veitch, production manager of Ray’s the Roof, presenter of the series in association with Next Stage Arts of Putney, “And Ray loved Bellows Falls. I think he’d be thrilled to see how successful the series was in 2023 and looks to be in 2024, as well.”

David Mallett at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Jesse Cook (Flamenco) at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, November 15, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Hanneke Cassel and Dave Wiesler with Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Open Mic at the Lawrence Libreary, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Southern Rail at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jesse Cook (Flamenco Guitar) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Somi at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sunday, November 17, 2024

Lucy Kaplansky at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, November 18, 2024

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Tuesday, November 19. 2024

David Francey at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wedenesday, November 20, 2024

Mandé Sila - Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/ https://www.3sarts.org/events/330454709768

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, Lamine Cissokho, Mandé Sila at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

David Francey at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Friday, November 22, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Wailin’ Jennys at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Martin Sexton at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester NH ~ 8:00pm ET ~ https://www.rochesteroperahouse.com/#/

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Le Vent du Nord at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Alec Sullivan at the Lawrence Libreary, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Monday, November 25, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Friday, November 29, 2024

Jane Siberry at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Seth Glier at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Jane Siberry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, December 2, 2024

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at Capitol Center for the Arts, 41 S State St, Concord, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/348211475026984/

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Ari Hest at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Friday, December 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Mairead Nesbitt and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Guy Davis at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Roomful of Blues at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Eileen Ivers at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~5pm ET ~ http://www.eileenivers.com/

Lunasa at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ two shows 3pm and 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Wintersong Women, Amy Conley and the Kukuleles at the Lawrence Library, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

Monday, December 9, 2024

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at the Worthen House Cafe, 141 Worthen Street, Lowell MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.worthenhousecafe.com/

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Cassie and Maggie's Christmas Show at the Blasty Bough Brewing Co Listening Room, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/cassie-and-maggies-christmas-show https://www.blastybough.com/ dave@blastybough.com 603-738-4717

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Peter Yarrow at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, December 13, 2024

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Donna the Buffalo at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Jon Butcher, Allen Estes, and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Annual Christmas Concert at the Flying Goose, 40 Andover Rd, New London, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/805027704475495/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub https://dublincommunitycenter.org/

Livingston Taylor at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Soggy Po’boys at Shalin Liu Concert Hall, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, January 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Cosy Sheridan at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

On a Winter’s Night Reunion Tour at Nashua Center for the Arts ~7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ ~ Patty Larkin, Vliff Eberhadt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky

Open Mic at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH (second Wednesday every month) ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/open-mic/

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, February 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Tom Smith at Francestown Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, March 7, 2025

Joe Crookston at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Joe Crookston at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, March 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/