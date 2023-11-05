Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 11.5.23

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, November 6, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, November 6, 2023

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Dance! [second and fourth] Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Crys Matthews with Heather Mae at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Ellis Paul at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Marc Roberge with Stephen Kellogg at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

The Songs of Merle Haggard at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ ~ Deep River Ramblers (Chris Brashier, Jim Henry and Paul Kochanski) and more!

Community Singalong (second Thursday of each month) at UU Church, 20 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ All voices and acoustic instruments welcome (plus electric bass player wanted!). Call Amy for details, 603-249-9560, or come try it out!

Will Evans with Hayley Jane at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Friday, November 10, 2024

Dance! [second] Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Todd Hearon and Friends with Green Heron at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/11/10/2023/todd-hearon-green-heron https://facebook.com/1WordBarn

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Biribá Union: Mike Block, Christylez Bacon, Patricia Ligia at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

The Righteous Brothers at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Peter Yarrow at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Round Room Coffeehouse, Congregational Church,. Mont Vernon NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1046436156389592/

Christy Martin & Aodh Og O'Tuama of the Celtic, Folk & World music duo Four Shillings Short at Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ time TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows 603) 524-8813 https://www.belknapmill.org

Dave Richardson at Roots & Wings, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://uucuv.org/category/upcoming-events/

Claudia Schmidt “Claudfest” at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/331033449507631/

Abbie Gardner at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/abbie-gardner

Fretbenders duo with Green Heron at Auspicious Brew, 1 Washington Street, Suite 1103, Dover, NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.auspiciousbrew.com/ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.facebook.com/fretbenders

Miner and Ryan at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ~

https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

[Cancelled] Four Shillings Short at Belknap Mill, Laconia, NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 524-8813

www.belknapmill.org

Old Hat Stringband at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Claudia Schmidt at Monadnock Folk Series at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30 ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-claudia-schmidt-nelson-town-hall-november-11-2023 ~ I played the Folkway in my early days and have an abiding love for this spot!

Mr. G at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Taylor Ashton at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/nashua-center-for-the-arts-tickets/venue https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/87904712/peter-yarrow-noel-paul-stookey-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

pyarrpwFS115Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html https://mailchi.mp/dellamae/newsinglefalltour?e=413538b872

Concord Multicultural Festival Noche Latina at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Pousette Dart at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Maya de Vitry at The Word Barn, Exeter NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Larry & Joe at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, November 17, 2023

Dance! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://mailchi.mp/dellamae/novembernews-8873772?e=413538b872

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Ali McGuirk at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Ben Kulp (Cello) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Fantastic Cat at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Garnet Rogers at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Larry and Joe with Mike Block at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

GoldenOak at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Marisa Anderson and Pete Bernhard of Devil Makes Three at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Claudia Schmidt with Sally Rogers at Concerts for Peace and Social Change, Mount Toby Friends Meeting House, Rogers 194 Long Plain Rd., Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Dylan Patrick Ward, Trevor Robinson, and Ian Galipeau at The Loading Dock, Littleton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Marc Cohen at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Red Apple Farm Jams (Paul Driscoll and more) at Red Apple Farm, Phillipston MA ~ 12 noon to 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/333937685792751/

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Dance! [second and fourth] Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

One Dime Band Duo at Newburyport Brewing, Newburyport MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/306695295580068/

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/live-music/

Friday, November 24, 2023

Alice Howe and Freebo at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

A Rafter of Crankies at Green Mountain Orchards, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715252706709174/715252710042507/

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Mr. Bill and Post-Turkey Bluegrass Night at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Halley Neal and Sam Robbins at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Dance! Brattleboro Bal Folk (November Edition) at Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Road, Guilford VT ~ 6:30pm to 9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/7086158874767977/ ~ Live music & dance instruction by Eloise & Co., Becky Tracy (fiddle) & Rachel Bell (accordion)

Honeysuckle at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Mike Block Trio at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

David Broza at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Mike Block Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Marc Cohen and Shawn Colvin at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

November Sonwriter Session at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light with Naomi Nye at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, December 1, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Holiday Open Mic. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Anonymous Coffeehouse 10 South Park Street Lebanon, NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Briezyjane at Boulder Cafe, Fitchburg MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/262496096242675/

Love Crumbs with Noble Dust at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, December 2, 2024

Dance! Peterborough (first Saturday) Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ Beginner’s introduction at 7:30pm, dancing 8-11pm ET ~ For more information call 603.547.5831 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/251474991096767/

Bluegrass Christmas Concert with Southern Rail at VFW Hall, 143 Court Street, Laconia NH ~ doors 1pm ET ~ benefit concert for FGSC Children’s Alliance Benefit Fund, 544 Meeting House Road, Gilmanton NH 03237 mail $25 check to FGSC with SASE for advance purchase or buy ticket at door.

Modern Fools at Mole Hill Theatre, Alstead NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057650020035

Indigo Girls at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/events/

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Peppino D’Agostino at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Livingston Taylor at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Ryan Williamson and the hAart of sound at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/

Mister Sun plays Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite (Bluegrass) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, December 8, 2023

Jake Blount, Afrofuturist Spirituals at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.epsilonspires.org/

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Sawyer Fredericks at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, December 9, 2023

GoldenOak at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/ https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Girl Named Tom at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Tracy Grammer at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Eileen Ivers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/nashua-center-for-the-arts-tickets/venue

Lunasa at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Windborne at Roots & Wings, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://uucuv.org/category/upcoming-events/

Low Lily Solstice Celebration at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Eloise & Co at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Will Ogmundson (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Community Singalong (second Thursday of each month) at UU Church, 20 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ All voices and acoustic instruments welcome (plus electric bass player wanted!). Call Amy for details, 603-249-9560, or come try it out!

Friday December 15, 2023

Darlingside with Caitlin Canty at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Present: A Celtic Family Christmas at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Seaside Yuletide with Jon Butcher, Alan Estes and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

A Celtic Christmas with Lunasa at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Button Factory Stage, Portsmouth NH ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://wscafm.org/the-button-factory-stage-home/

Sandy Bailey and Stefan Weiner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Taylor O’Donnell Trio at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/taylorodonnell-trio/

A Celtic Christmas with Ishna at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ info@peterboroughconcertseries.com https://peterboroughconcertseries.com

Noel on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ the “Anything Goes Trio” with vocalist Jazimina MacNeil, violinist Marjorie Gere, and pianist Dan Sedgwick, and featuring our own Norway Pond Festival Singers and the youngsters of Jr. Mints.

Hiroya Tsukamoto at The Loading Dock, Littleton NH ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Henhouse Prowlers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sam Robbins and Halley Neal at The Elms, Castine ME ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.theelmsatcastine.com/

Dance! Brattleboro Bal Folk (December Edition) at Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Road, Guilford VT ~ 6:30pm to 9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/7086158874767977/ ~ Live music & dance instruction by Eloise & Co., Becky Tracy (fiddle) & Rachel Bell (accordion)

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/

Preacher and Daisy at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Caroling on the Common (Music on Norway Pond), Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/

Nefesh Mountain at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Saturday, December 23, 2023

The Nields Holiday Show at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, December 29, 2023

Melissa Ferrick at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Darling Hill at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2305161656334022/

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Community Singalong (second Thursday of each month) at UU Church, 20 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ All voices and acoustic instruments welcome (plus electric bass player wanted!). Call Amy for details, 603-249-9560, or come try it out!

Friday, January 12, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Mtali Banda at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Jax Hollow at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

The Brother Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Emma Langford at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Gunning and Cormier at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Joe Crookston at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Castlebay (Celtic) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Kris Delmhorst at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Drum Tao (Taiko Drum) at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Alicia Casey (violin) and Chenyu Wang (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, January 26, 2024

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, January 27, 2024

High Range with Hot Skillet Club at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Sweet Petunia at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, February 2, 2024

Mallett Brothers at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Wallace Field at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Dan Bern at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, February 9, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Genticorum at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Jordan TW Trio “Celtic Love Songs” at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Abbie Gardner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024

Festival! Flurry Festival (Dance and Music) at Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lylelovett-leokottke/

Friday, February 23, 2024

Judy Collins Trio at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Saturday, February 24, 2024

The Wicked Pickers at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10, Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/287667046982101/

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Lonesome Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, March 1, 2024

From China to Appalachia - Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian and Jake Blount at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Biribá Union at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Red Hot Chili Pipers at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts https://www.ccanh.com/

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Jazz Vocalist Delfina Cheb at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ repertoire includes folk and world music traditions

Friday, March 8, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Rhiannon Giddens at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Dave Hause at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Nickel Creek at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Thursday, March 21,2024

Eileen Ivers at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Altan at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/rex-theatre-tickets/venue

Friday, March 22, 2024

Community Song Circle with Patricia Norton at Upper Valley Music Center, Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm to 7:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/event/community-song-circle-with-patricia-norton/2024-03-22

Celtic Woman at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Liz Longley at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Screaming Orphans (Celtic Flk and Pop) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tuesday, March 27, 2024

Black Violin at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://blackviolin.net/

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Black Violin at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events http://blackviolin.net/

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Liz Longley at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, April 3, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Catie Curtis at the Lounge, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/catie-curtis/

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Rasa String Quartet at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ uincluded because they incorporate folk traditions along with the classical format.

Friday, April 12, 2024

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday. April 20, 2024

Jake Blount at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Vance Gilbert at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Sarah Jarosz at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Carsie Blanton at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, May 17, 2024

Antje Duvekot and Catie Curtis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events-nh#calendar

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Atwater Donnelly at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, May 19, 2024

House of Hamill at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/