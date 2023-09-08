NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.8.23

Thursday, August 31 through Monday, September 4, 2023

Festival! Campfire Festival at Passim, Cambridge MA and Livestreamed ~ ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/campfire-festival/ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/campfire-festival/ ~ Friday, September 1st – Monday, September 4th, the festival will feature 80 acts to the club, a mixture of new and returning artists to our stage. Experience campfire in-person or watch weekend livestreamed right here.

In addition, the majority of concerts at Passim are livestreamed (for a fee), and may be of interest, to NHPR Folk listeners because of the quality of the venue and the performers it attracts, even though Cambridge MA is outside of our coverage area.

Monday, September 4, 2023

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=monday-night-dance&eventDate=2023-09-04

Festival! Bread & Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ 12 noon to 6pm ET ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~

Bread & Puppet Theatre, Biajavier, Sonn De Mi Tierra, Zeta, OOMPA, Indi-Dos, Grace Givertz, Fabiola Mendez

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Green Heron at Labor Day Celebration, Francestown NH ~ 11:30am ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Cold Spring Trio at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Christopher Dean at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Ball in the House at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Judy Collins at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Jamie Lee Thurston with Shana Stack Band at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Spencer Lewis and the New Old Vermonters at Feast & Field, Barnard VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://feast-and-field.square.site/tickets

Friday, September 8, 2023

Dance! (second Friday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Cameron Sutphin. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Guy Davis at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Wailers at the Range, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Journeyman (Blues Guitar) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Will Woodson and Caitlin Finley at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ` 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/

Shawn Colvin at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Bacon Brothers at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Coffeehouse Concert: Shetland Fiddle And American Piano at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://gnwca.org/

603-246-8998 ~ featuring fiddler Kevin Henderson and pianist Neil Pearlman

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Festival! Hanstock V at Moose Brook Park, Hancock NH ~ 11am-8pm ET ~ music lineup: White Mountain Ramblers: 11:00 – 11:50, Tumbletoads: 12:00 – 12:50, Dancing Goats: 1:15 – 2:15, Joey Clark & the Big Hearts: 2:30 – 3:15, Senie Hunt: 3:15 – 4:15, Vito Dieterle Quartet: 4:30 – 5:30, Eric Lindberg Band: 5:45 – 6:45 multi-genre festival.

Clannad at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Guy Davis at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/guy-davis

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival and Green Expo, Hartford CT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ Southern Avenue, Maria Muldaur, Domn Flemons, Beppe Gambetta, Barefoot Movement, Lizzie No, Lara Herscovich and the Highway Philosophers, Afro-Semitic Experience, Jeiris Cook, The Bargain, Isabella Mendes, Sun Queen

Festival! River Roads Festival at Millside Park, Easthampton MA ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://thirdrow.live/shop/riverroadsfest-earlybird/ ~ ~ Dar Williams. Shawn Colvin, Amy Ray, Lisa Loeb, Sweet Honey In The Rock

Roger McGuinn at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Balla Kouyate and Mike Block at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Festival! Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at LonesomeFest, Lebanon ME ~ time TBA ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html ~ at Belgian Meadows Farm/1-day bluegrass festival starts at noon.

Kacy and Clayton at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/

Sandy and Friends (dance musicians jam) at Milford Farmer’s Market, 30 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 10am to 1pm ET ~

Lucy Kaplansky at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lucykaplansky23/

Billy Wylder at ZenBarn, Waterbury Ctr. VT ~ 7pm ~ https://billywylder.com/shows

Green Heron at Laconia Multicultural Festival, Laconia NH ~ 12:30pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

RockSpring at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Festival! River Roads Festival, Millside Park, Easthampton MA ~ 12 noon to 10pm ~ https://riverroadsfestival.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/926031621931338 ~ Dar Williams, Shawn Colvin, Amy Ray, Lisa Loeb, Sweet Honey In The Rock, Heather Maloney, The Nields, Aisha Burns, and Kalliope Jones.

Nolan Taylor at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/

Steve Blunt at White Park, Concord NH ~ 10:00 am ET ~ https://concordnh.gov/ ~ Rain venue: Merrimack Lodge.

Sunday Scaries, featuring Tourist Attraction at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Balla Kouyate & Mike Block at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Unsung Heroes at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Monday, September 11, 2023

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=monday-night-dance&eventDate=2023-08-28

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Dance! (second/fourth Wednesday) English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Lynehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Aztec Two-Step at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Balaklava Blues at Feast & Field, Barnard VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://feast-and-field.square.site/tickets

Festival Club: Rakish at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

JON CLEARY & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/jon-cleary/

Friday, September 15, 2023

Dance! (third Friday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dan and the Dinosaurs, Cosy Sheridan, and V-Tones featured at The Anonymous Coffee House, 10 S. Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/anoncoffeehouse/

Aztec Two-Step at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Croce plays Croce at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Jared Moore at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Donna the Buffalo at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104362146 https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at THE OLD MEETING HOUSE, 1620 Center Road, East Montpelier Center, VT ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows Online tickets available at: https://www.oldmeetinghouse.org/news--events.html

Taproot and Bombajazzeando at NOVA ARTS, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Claudia Schmidt at House Concert, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET , doors at 6:30 ~ Contact family@carvill.net for more details. This will be the first concert Claudia has done in Brattleboro in a long time!

Rockport Celtic Festival Opening: Quebec to Newfoundland at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Festival Club: Ceilidh at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 9:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023

Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Dance! (third Saturday) Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Festival! NH Womenfolk at Sugar Shack Campground, Thornton, NH ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://nhwomenfolk.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival. Featured Artists: Faith Ann, Andrea Paquin, August First, callie mackenzie, Lara Cwass Band, Ericka Cushing, Darby Wilcox, Liz Biggar, Alans Bonilla

Emma’s Revolution at Mount Toby Friends Meeting House, Leverett MA ~ 4pm ET ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/concerts

Troy MacGillivray and Kimberley Fraser at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/?page_id=5

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/rani-arbo-and-daisy-mayham

Peter Yarrow at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Festival! 10th Annual Indonesian Festival, Somersworth Plz, Somersworth, NH ~ 9am-2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/802057841205868/

Greenville’s Second Annual French-Canadian Dinner at American Legion Pavillion, 593 Route 31, Greenville NH ~ 4pm ET ~ information: 603-878-3009 ~ Eric Boodman (fiddle, foot percussion, vocals), Emily Troll (accordion and fiddle), Jesse Ball (guitar, mandolin, foot percussion)

Rockport Celtic Festival: Salon Session at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 11am ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Rockport Celtic Festival: Pub Sing at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 1pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Rockport Celtic Festival: Global Strings at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Green Heron at the DubHub, Dublin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

RockSpring at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Judy Collins at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Four Shillings Short at BARN CONCERT, 355 Upper Dover Rd., Marlboro, VT 05344 ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Festival! Arcadia Folk Festival at Mass. Audubon, 127 Combs Avenue, Northampton MA ~ 10am ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ https://arcadiafolkfest.com/ ~ Valerie June, James McMurtry, The Suitcase Junket, Chatham Rabbits, Taylor Ashton, Al Olender, Myrtle Street Klezmer, Hoonah, Little Roots, and more..

Ben Harris at White Park, Concord NH ~ 10:00 am ET ~ https://concordnh.gov/ ~ Rain venue: Merrimack Lodge.

Lenny Solomon at Dublin Arts & Muse Gallery, I459 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dublinarts.art/ https://www.youtube.com/@TheLennySolomon https://dublinarts.art/shop/ola/services/lenny-solomon

Sam Robbins and Jesse Terry at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/robbinsterry/

Rockport Celtic Festival: Words and Music: The Celtic Spirit at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Rockport Celtic Festival: Letters from the Sea at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 1pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Unsung Heroes at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Monday, September 18, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Durham Farmers Market, Downtown Mini-Park, 66 Main St., Durham, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/durham/

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Lex Romane at the Leavitt Theatre. Ogunquit ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/lex.romane.1/ ~ showing of the film "The Knox Mine Disaster "

Jon Ross and Lex Romane will open the show with some coal mining songs, the movie and then the film maker David Brocca will have a Q & A

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Ani DiFranco at the Opera House, Waterville ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.watervillecreates.org/shows/ani-difranco/

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Jennifer Knapp at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Green Heron at Sawbelly Brewing, Exeter NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

September Songwriter Session at NOVA ARTS, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Clannad at the Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/

Friday, September 22, 2023

John Gorka, Dublin Muse and Arts Gallery, Dublin, NH. 7 p.m. Visit dublinarts.art to reserve seating.

Dance! (third Friday) Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Lenny Solomon at The Brewery at Four Star Farm, Northfield MA ~ 6-8pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Senie Hunt at Main Street Warner Stage, Warner NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/261974216371336/

Brittany Haas and Lena Jonsson at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Festival! Freshgrass Festival, Mass MOCA, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://bit.ly/3LSwyKK https://freshgrass.com/north-adams/ ~ Dropkick Murphys (Acoustic), Lukas Nelson + POTR, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, The Devil Makes Three, Aoife O'Donovan, Allison Russell, Mighty Poplar, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Hanggai, Bombino, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, Buffalo Nichols, Sunny War, Son Rompe Pera, Sam Grisman Project, Arkansauce, CJ Field, Michael Daves, Hank Wonder, Jesse Ahern, The Wildmans (2022 Band Award Winner), Black Legacy Project, FreshGrass Commissions, FreshScores: Original Live Scores to Silent Films, Festival Partners, No Depression, Folk Alley, Deering Banjos, American Roots Music Program, The Porches at Mass MoCA, Compass Records, Eastman Guitars, WLS Spencer Foundation, Hancock Shaker Village, Topo Chico, The Freshgrass Foundation

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Chris Smither with the Suitcase Junket at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592756705529487/

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Janiva Magness (Blues) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Four Shillings Short at House Concert, Dummerston, VT ~ time and place TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

May Erlewine in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Windborne at Brattleboro Music Center, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=bmcvt

Kendra and Angel Lake at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Green Heron at Applecrest Farm’s Autumn Equinox Festival, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Saturday September 23 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ details TBA ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ John Roberts, The Johnson Girls, Steve Turner, Bob Zentz, Castlebay, Jerry Bryant, Ken Schatz, Nicole Singer, Monthly pub sings are being held throughout the year (see website}a! l

Moon Hollow at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/879335066631897/

Ani DiFranco at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ two shows 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at House Concert, Dummerston, VT ~ time and place TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Unsung Heroes at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Dance! (second/fourth Wednesday) English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Volkert Volkerz at Peterborough Farmers Market, Community Center, Peterborough NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1979703629039231/1979703635705897/ https://mailchi.mp/3e7b41b952a6/volkerts-update-for-december-13512656

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Lynehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Deerfield Fair, Farm Museum Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 2:30-5:30pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://deerfieldfair.com/

Justin Cohn at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Zoe Lewis at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Gaslight Tinkers and Billy Wylder at NOVA ARTS, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Green Heron at Deerfield Fair, Deerfield NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ` 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/

Friday, September 29, 2023

Dance! (fifth Friday) Contra Dance with music by Genticorum at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Fretbenders at Deerfield Fair, Harvest Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://deerfieldfair.com/ ~ Quartet, with Brie Green and Paul Wolf

Alana MacDonald (formerly of Devonsquare) at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Billy Wylder at Sawtooth, Hanover NH ~ 7pm ~ https://billywylder.com/shows

Green Heron at Happy Valley Orchard, Middlebury VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Dance! (fifth Saturday) Contra Dance with music by Genticorum at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Duke Robillard Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Pihcintu Chorus at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

The Green Sisters at Winchendon Common, Winchendon MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/812691090019446/

Party of the Sun w/ Eleanor Elektra at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/partyofthesun930 https://www.facebook.com/events/1819238358532168/

Unsung Heroes at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Mallett Brothers at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Four Shillings Short at Rivernead Retirement Community, Peterborough NH ~ 2:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Unsung Heroes at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Hiroya Tsukamoto The Elms, Castine ME ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.theelmsatcastine.com/

Emma’s Revolution Livestream from Greenwich Village Folk Festival ~ 7pm ET ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/concerts

Monday October 2, 2023

Bonnie Prince Billy and Bitchin’ Bajas at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bonnie-prince-billy-w-very-special-guest-bitchin-bajas-tickets-657040675347?aff=oddtdtcreator&mc_cid=bc73469376&mc_eid=87ebdca901

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Marin Barre (of Jethro Tull) at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/ ~ acoustic unplugged

Monday, October 2, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Ten Tumbao at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Derek O’Kanos at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco Street

Keene NH ~ 5-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.babbrewing.com/events

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Club Sandwich, Center Sanwich NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html (617) 468-8512 https://www.johndavidson.com/clubsandwich

Marcus Rezek Guitar Head Band, featuring members of Trey Anastasio Band and Twiddle at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Mark Erelli in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Mallett Brothers at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour

Friday, October 6, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Lou Antonucci. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Soggy Po’Boys at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8, 2023

Festival! Milford Pumpkin Festival, Milford NH ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/318168230780816/318168244114148/ ~ performers TBA

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Dance! Peterborough (first Saturday) Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ Beginner’s introduction at 7:30pm, dancing 8-11pm ET ~ For more information call 603.547.5831 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/251474991096767/

Adam Ezra Group at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Mariee Siou at The Overlook, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.marieesiou.com/events

Macy Gray at the Opera House, Waterville ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.watervillecreates.org/shows/macy-gray/

Justin Hayward (formerly of The Moody Blues) at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Green Heron at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Alison Brown at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Soggy Po’ Boys at West River Park, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Lilli Lewis at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lilli-lewis/

Mariee Siou at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.marieesiou.com/events

Coco Montoya at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Unsung Heroes at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Emma’s Revolution at Roots & Wings Coffee House, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/concerts

Monday, October 9, 2023

Jud Caswell at The Seagull Shop, New Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ http://judcaswell.com/

RockSpring at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Tuesday. October 10, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Loreena Mckennitt at Merrill Center, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Mariee Siou at Radio Bean, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.marieesiou.com/events

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

The Rough and Tumble at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Loreena Mckennitt at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Stephen Marley (Old Soul Unplugged) at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Friday, October 13, 2023

Mark Erellli at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 6pm ET potluck, 7pm concert ~ Mark Erelli has been playing in my living room since the beginning. I am excited to once again present Mark in my living room. This will be the first house concert in 3 years. It will sell quickly. Please RSVP with pot luck contribution. I ask for a donation of $28 to be paid at the door preferably with cash. No credit cards. If you reserve and find you are not able to come please let me know asap at 603-318-9196. There will be a wait list. Email: deb@pfmsconcerts.org for reservations and pot luck offerings

Loreena McKennitt at Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Muddy Ruckus at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Mariee Siou, Diane Cluck, and Simon Gray at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events https://www.novaarts.org/events/marieedianesimon

Stephen Marley (unplugged) at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Lori McKenna and Brandy Clark at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/colonial-theatre-laconia-tickets/venue

Luke Concannon at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ` 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/

Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15, 2023

The Song Sessions Workshop w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Rev. Vince Anderson & His Love Choir at the Putney Inn, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Don McLean with Chris Trapper at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

The Song Sessions w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284 ~ limited to 15 participants

Lori McKenna and Brandy Clark at the Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-kenny-white-101523

WERU New Potatoes Show, Blue Hill ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

The Song Sessions w/Cosy Sheridan & Sloan Wainwright at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11284 ~ limited to 15 participants

Monday, October 16, 2023

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at the Opera House, Waterville ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.watervillecreates.org/shows/lyle-lovett-and-john-hiatt/

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Four Shillings Short at Lithgow Public Library, Augusta ME ~ two shows 1-2pm and 6-7pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (207) 626-2415 https://www.lithgowlibrary.org

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Slaid Cleaves at The Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/slaid-cleaves-101923

Willy Porter at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Rupert Wates at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.johndavidson.com/guests

Four Shillings Short at Black Memorial Library, Bucksport ME ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Kathy Mattea at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Constant Smiles with Gold Dust and Modern Fools ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Mark O‘Connor Duo at Weston Auditorium, Fitchburg State University, Fitchburg MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5987319/mark-oconnor-duo-fitchburg-weston-auditorium-at-fitchburg-state-university

Mallett Brothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ time TBA ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour

Lonesome Ace String Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn

Friday, October 20, 2023

Mallett Brothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ time TBA ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour

Mark O'Connor Duo at Fitchburg State University Centerstage Series, Fitchburg MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5987319/mark-oconnor-duo-fitchburg-weston-auditorium-at-fitchburg-state-university?partner_id=264

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Newberry and Verch at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Burlington Taiko at Cooper Field, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Four Shillings Short at Halcyon Grange,Blue Hill ME ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Slaid Cleaves at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Willie Porter in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Doctor Gasp and Slow Pony at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Mallett Brothers at Higher Ground, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour

The Midnight Wrens at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Damn Tall Buildings at the Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

The Sea The Sea at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Four Shillings Short at Sail Power and Steam Rockland ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

Karla Bonoff at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, October 27, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Camden Opera House,Camden ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

James Montgomery and his band at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Hawktail with Vasen at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ featured artists Stephen Seifert and Stephen Humphreys

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church Performing arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

The Wildwoods at The Peru Church, Peru VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.theperuchurch.org/upcoming-events

Matt Anderson at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ performer details not available as of June 8

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://denmarkarts.org/ https://denmarkarts.org/

Laurie Berkner Hallowe’en Concert at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Gone Gone Beyond at Portland House of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.portlandhouseofmusic.com/events/

Bow Junction at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Hawktail and Väsen at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Green Heron at Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.applecrest.com/festival-schedule.php

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Four Shillings Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows (603) 654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Thursday, November 2 through Sunday, November 5, 2023

Festival! Fiddle Hell at Westford Regency Inn and Conference Center, Westford MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/252784584187658/ https://fiddlehell.org/ ~ 380 sessions, with 20 concerts, 35 instructor-led jams, and 325 workshops! And there will be lots of informal jam spots as always. While all acoustic instruments are welcome, the main tracks are for fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo, cello, and singing, at 4 different levels. Have fun with your fellow musicians as you absorb techniques, styles, tunes, and history, from an amazing set of instructors.

[November 3-5] Festival! West African Drum and Dance Festival, Burlington VT ~ ~ https://jehkulu.org/

Friday, November 3, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Starlight Honeys. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/

Lenny Solomon at the parlor of Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Christy Martin & Aodh Og O'Tuama of the Celtic, Folk & World music duo Four Shillings Short at Wilton Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church Hall, Wilton NH ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

The Secret Sisters at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Peaceful Means with Heather Pierson & Leah Boyd at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ` 7pm ET ~ https://denmarkarts.org/events/

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Dance! Peterborough (first Saturday) Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ Beginner’s introduction at 7:30pm, dancing 8-11pm ET ~ For more information call 603.547.5831 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/251474991096767/

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Ellis Paul at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Marc Roberge with Stephen Kellogg at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, November 10, 2024

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Todd Hearon and Friends with Green Heron at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Christy Martin & Aodh Og O'Tuama of the Celtic, Folk & World music duo Four Shillings Short at Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ time TBA ~ https://4shillingsshort.com/shows 603) 524-8813 https://www.belknapmill.org

Abbie Gardner at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Concord Multicultural Festival Noche Latina at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Pousette Dart at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, Movember 17, 2023

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://mailchi.mp/dellamae/novembernews-8873772?e=413538b872

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Larry and Joe with Mike Block at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 9pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

David Broza at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday, December 1, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Holiday Open Mic. Indoors, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Carbon Leaf at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Saturday, December 2, 2024

Dance! Peterborough (first Saturday) Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ Beginner’s introduction at 7:30pm, dancing 8-11pm ET ~ For more information call 603.547.5831 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/251474991096767/

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Livingston Taylor at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Donna the Buffalo at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/tourdates/

Saturday, December 10, 2023

Lunasa at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Friday December 15, 2023

Darlingside with Caitlin Canty at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Present: A Celtic Family Christmas at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Seaside Yuletide with Jon Butcher, Alan Estes and Sal Baglio at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Taylor O’Donnell Trio at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/taylorodonnell-trio/

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sam Robbins and Halley Neal at The Elms, Castine ME ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.theelmsatcastine.com/

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Drum Tao (Taiko Drum) at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Friday, February 2, 2024

Mallett Brothers at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024

Festival! Flurry Festival (Dance and Music) at Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/

Saturday, February 24, 2024

The Wicked Pickers at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10, Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/287667046982101/

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Sunday, May 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

