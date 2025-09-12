Former Seabrook police officer faces federal child pornography charge

A former Seabrook police officer arrested earlier this year on child pornography charges in Massachusetts has been indicted on a federal charge of receiving child sexual abuse material.

John Giarrusso, 49, of Haverhill, Mass., is accused of receiving sexual abuse of videos of children, who appeared to be between the ages of 5 and 11, via Kik, a messaging app.

Giarrusso is alleged to have received the videos last October.

Police in Haverhill, Mass., first arrested him in March, and the Essex District Attorney’s Office charged Giarrusso with possession of child pornography and distribution of sexual images to a minor.

Seabrook Police placed Giarusso on leave at the time of his initial arrest. He later posted $100,000 bail for the state charges .

The new charge Giarusso faces carries a sentence of five to 20 years in prison, supervised release of five years to a lifetime, and a fine of up to $250,000

