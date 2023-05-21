NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 5.21.23

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, May 22, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, May 22, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Jazz jam followed by the Soggy Po’ Boys at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

WESLEY STACE AND DAVID NAGLER w/ PHILIP B PRICE at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Cynthia MacLeod (PEI fiddle) with Gordon Belsher at First Parish Unitarian, Northborough MA ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.cynthiamacleod.com/shows

Blues Traveller at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Session Americana at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Green Heron at Currier Museum, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Cynthia MacLeod (PEI fiddle) with Gordon Belsher at Dwyer’s Pub, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.cynthiamacleod.com/shows

Friday, May 26, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Dance! 4th Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Sunapee Coffee House, 8 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH, featuring Tom Pirozzoli ~ 7pm ET ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

GoldenOak with Dead Gowns at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Melissa Ferrick at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Cynthia MacLeod (PEI fiddle) with Gordon Belsher at Brownington Ceilidh Club, Brownington VT ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.cynthiamacleod.com/shows

Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, 2023

Ukefest at Ashokan Center, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://ashokancenter.org/

Campfire Festival at Passim, Cambridge MA (also livestreamed) ~ ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/campfire-festival/

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Cynthia MacLeod & Gordon Belsher at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

​ https://www.cynthiamacleod.com/shows

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

GoldenOak with Louisa Stancioff at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Willy Porter at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

The Clements Brothers at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

The Bridge City Sinners with DiTrani Brothers, and Joe Kaplow at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=68506

Crocodile River Music at Retreat Farm, Brattleboro VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Susie and Isa Burke (feature) with host band Benjammin’ at Deerfield Coffeehouse, Town Hall, Deerfield NH a concert/fundraiser for a local cause, this year for land trust Bear-Paw regional Greenways. 7pm ET ~ ~ contact Leslie at eilselvb@gmail.com to express interest in attending.

Sunday, May 28, 2023

BBQ Blues with Kan-Tu Blues Band at Marty's Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/528694776012278/

The YellowHouse Blues Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Thursday, June 1, 2023

John Gorka at Bass Hall, Monadnockj Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Cruise Night with Brother Seamus at The Range, Mason NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/595915565803492/

Hannah Ellis with Martin & Kelly at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/bruce-cockburn

Dead to the Core: An Acoustic Celebration of the Grateful Dead at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Kiran Aluwalia at The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Rd, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Liz Simmons with Casey Murray at house concert, Manchester NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.33concerts.com/

Winterpills w/ Tiger Saw at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Dance! Montpelier Contra Dance, Capital City Grange, 6612 Vt Route 12, West Berlin, VT ~ 8pm to 11pm ET ~ http://capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing/

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance, at the Town House, 1 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/768355637994045/ For more information call 603.547.5831 https://www.monadnockfolk.org ~ Steve Zakon-Anderson calling with Sarah-Hadley Yakir, Jesse Ball, Sam Zakon-Anderson.; 7:30 PM Workshop, 8:00-11:00 PM Contra dance.; Admission free in June

Liz Simmons with Casey Murray at First Congregational Church of Lebanon NH ~ time TBA ~ https://lizsimmons.net/ http://fccleb.org/fcc/fcc/concertsrecitals.html

Danielle Nicole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Diane Battistello, Deb Seymour & Ronnee Stolzberg In Concert at First Parish Unitarian Church, Medfield MA and Livestreamed ~ 2-4:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/588843806465990/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Bow Junction. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Jacob Joliff Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Portsmouth Farmer's Market, 1 Junkins Ave, Portsmouth City Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9am to 12 noon ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/portsmouth/

Kate Redgate at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Lenny Solomon at Winchester Farmers Market, Winchester NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.facebook.com/WinchesterFarmersMarketonMain/

Taste of Keene Festival, Keene NH ~ 11:30am to 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.keeneypn.com/chefs ~ Crazy Love, Blackjack Crossing, Cold River Ranters, and more

Field Day- Inner Wave, Lady Lamb, Sunflower Bean, Thus Love, Gift

Topsy, Robber Robber, Prune, Dari Bay, Native Sun, Greg Freeman, Carinae, Tilden, Lily Seabird at Guilford Fairgrounds , near Brattleboro VT ~ 1pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=68506 ~ Sponsored by The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Hannah Johlas callling, music by Tad Dreis and Garrett Cameron

Nick Phaneuf, Jim Dozet, and Jon Ross as the folk trio, Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble at Franklin Opera House, Franklin NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nhfiddleensemble.org/

John Gorka, with Lizzy Mandell & Barry Stockwell at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kiball Hill, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Shemekia Copeland at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Jake Xerxes Fussell w/ Sam Moss at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Wood's Grille, 284 1st NH Turnpike Rd., Northwood, NH ~ 5-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ (603) 942-9663 https://woodsgrille.com/

Pat Metheny at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, 2023

Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival , LaFargeville, NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html

Mark Hummel and the Blues Survivors at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Friday, June 9, 2023

Chris Trapper at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connnection at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Kendall Row with Cold Chocolate at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Liz Simmons, with Casey Murray, Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs https://www.novaarts.org/events/lizsimmonsmarkandraianne

Bitter Pill at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Roy Book Binder in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Mary Gautier at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Albannach (Scottish bagpipe and percussion band) at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

The Fretbenders at Nippo Lake Restaurant. 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6 - 8:00 pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ (603) 664-2030 ~ Trio, with Zac Francis on bass.

Lenny Solomon at Winchester Farmers Market, Winchester NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.facebook.com/WinchesterFarmersMarketonMain/

Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival Sea Chantey Virtual Sing (online) ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3361362350763314/3361362370763312/

Gregorio Uribe, Colombian singer and accordionist, at 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Livingston Taylor at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at the Maine Maritime Museum, sponsored by Chocolate Church, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Green Heron at private porch concert, Nashua NH ~ [send email for details] ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Tom Pirozzoli at Mr. Sippy's , 184 S Main St, Rochester, NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://mrsippybbq.com/

Monday, June 12, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Peabody’s Coal Train at Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1152430332142236/

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16, 2023

Camp Cripple Creek at Full Moon Resort in the Catskills of New York State ~ ~ https://campcripplecreek.com/ ~ members of The Band, Donna the Buffalo, Cindy Cashdollar and more

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Ben Folds at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8567554/ben-folds-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Misty Blues Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Melody Gardot at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Mikaela Davis at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72427

Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

The Guthrie Girls with the Rear Defrosters and Jerry Wile at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Friday, June 16, 2023

Bill Frissell Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Evocatives at West LA Beer Company, Swanzey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/6156844484361800/

Kala Farnham at Andover Coffee House, Rte 11 & Chase Hill Road, East Andover, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Reed Foehl at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/reedfoehl/

Rickie Lee Jones at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

International Festival Latina at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, 2023

Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH (multi-genre festival) ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/artist-lineup ~ String cheese incident, Mike Gordon, TWIDDLE, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Orebolo, Andy Frasco & the U.N., too many zooz, doom flamingo, kitchen dwellers, Mihali & Friends, neighbor, The Nth Power, with Jennifer Hartswick, dogs in a pile, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, karina rykman, Jennifer Hartswick, Consider the Source,

Funky Dawgz, Yam Yam, Nick & Nate Play Marley, Bella's Bartok, Bearly Dead, Sicard Hollow, Dub Apocalypse, Baked Shrimp, Zach Nugent's Dead Set, and more

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub

The Wildwoods at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Vance Gilbert at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Chris Trapper at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Juneteenth! Chanting Down Babylon, Redemption Songs of the Diaspora at Strawberry Banke Museum, Portsmouth NH ~ 12:00 noon to 10pm ET ~ https://www.blackheritagetrailnh.org/ 603-570-8469 ~ Marcia Griffiths, Glen Washington, Lady G, Brigadier Jerry, Nadine Sutherland, Onyx Brown.

Blue Buddha Band at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Corey Harris at Belleville Roots Music Series, 300 High St., Newburyport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Marcy Playground at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull) with Dan Crisp at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Old Hat String Band at Mr. Sippy's , 184 S Main St, Rochester, NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://mrsippybbq.com/

Sia Tolno & Afro Dead at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Dancing Madly Backwards at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/712629773904868/

The Felice Brothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Green Heron with Benny Bleu at The Little Cafe, Rochester NH ~ [send email for details] ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Sunny War withLow Tide at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Ellis Paul at Club Sandwioch, Sandwich NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/

June Songwriter Session at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events ~ featuring Heather Lynn, James Parison, Yoni Gordon, and Patty Keough!

Friday, June 23, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Keb Mo’ at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7550638/kebmo-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Quebe Sisters at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8:00pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Old Songs Festival, Altamont, New York ~ see website for details ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

[June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~ see website for details ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ see website for details ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/708362624043206/

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Trusting Fate at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/888813742334501/

The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://quebesisters.com/#tour https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Quebe-Sisters.html

The Busted Jug Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Lenny Solomon at Winchester Farmers Market, Winchester NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.facebook.com/WinchesterFarmersMarketonMain/

LPT and The Hunan Rights at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html ~ Reggae and Salsa dance music

Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Quebe Sisters Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/

Monday, June 26, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Durham Farmers Market, Downtown Mini-Park, 66 Main St., Durham, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/durham/

Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the Parlour Room, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the SpaceGallery, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/

Green Heron at Public Library, Durham NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Jon Jorgenson Bluegrass Band at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Mark Erelli at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, June 30, 2023

Rufus Wainwright at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Green Heron at Fogtown Cafe, Ellsworth ME ~ 5pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Roomful of Blues at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ ~ https://labellewinery.com/public-winery-events/live-music-and-performances-labelle-winery-nh/

Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 5-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/961449501553645/ ~ MELANCHOLY HONEY

earn more: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091516595804 ,

THE HALLORANS Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/Halloranmusic ,

EYES OF AGE

Faun Fables w/ Christa Joy & the Honeybees at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/913716033134767/

The Nields at Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/nields-7123

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Last Church on the Left, Portland ME ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/lastchurchontheleft/ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour

Lenny Solomon at Winchester Farmers Market, Winchester NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.facebook.com/WinchesterFarmersMarketonMain/

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Kwackfest (Honoring Bob McQuillen) at Peterborough Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/245635094609740/ ~ Bob McQuillen (aka Mr. Mac, Kwack, and Uncle Bob) would have been 100 years old next year on June 27th. Bob himself said, “I want a party for my 100th birthday in the Peterborough Town House!”

In Bob lingo, “your wish is my command” and so the Monadnock Folklore Society is having a party for, and celebration of, Bob McQuillen in Peterborough, NH all day and evening on July 1, 2023, the “KwackFest,” if you will. We’re inviting all Bob’s friends and family to come to join us and celebrate his life and his many contributions to the world of contra dance, to Peterborough, and to the Monadnock region. There will be music, dancing, stories, food and more. We’d love to hear your ideas for ways we can celebrate Bob — send emails to kwackfest@monadnockfolk.org

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Green Heron at Gundalow Cruise, Durham NH ~ 6pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Hiroya Tsukamoto at House Concert, Rockport MA ~ [time TBA] ~ whalecoveproductions@gmail.com https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour

Tuesday, July 5, 2023

Darrell Scott at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Wednesday, July 6, 2023

Bywater Call at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ See website for lineup and details ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf

Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more.

Busy Bird Bluegrass Festival in Berkshire NY ~ ~ http://www.busybird-bluegrass.com/

Thursday, July 7, 2023

Eric Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at Stone Mountain Art Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, July 8, 2023

Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Bill Kirchen Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Claudia Schmidt in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival Sea Chantey Virtual Sing (online) ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3361362350763314/3361362370763312/

Saturday, July 9 through 15, 2023

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ details TBA ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/838596494087829/

]Tab Benoit (Electric Blues) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Mat Kearney at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Dhaka Brakha (Ukrainian) at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, 1 Poultney Road (off County Route 22), Oak Hill, NY 12460 ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/2023-grey-fox-festival-lineup/?day=all

Friday, July 14, 2023

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Green Heron at Potash Bowl, Swanzey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Della Mae at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Brettin Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/ https://www.facebook.com/heyheydellamae

Adam Ezra Group at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1190383568332264/

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Stratham Summerfest, Stratham Hill Park Stratham NH ~ 9:45-3:00pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Trio with Paul Wolf on Percussion

Mat Kearney (Acoustic Trio) at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, 144 Steinburg Road, Brandon VT ~ https://www.solarfest.org/ ~ Dar Williams, Etana, Raw Soul Rebels, Cam Gilmour, Andris Berry Band, Krishna Guthrie Band, Fern Maddie, Phil Henry, Lara Herscovitch, Cloudbelly, Dylan Patrick Ward, Luminous Crush, Satyrdagg Solar-powered stage!

Sunday, July 16, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket, NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Zac Francis on bass.

Green Heron at Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Frankie Boy and Blues Express with The Great Groove Theory at Henniker Concert Series, Henniker NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/239728908387282/

Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/487838990088235/

Nora Brown at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72195

Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival, Trumansburg NY~ ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/

County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/

Friday, July 21, 2023

Martha Spencer and the Wonderland Country Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Nora Brown at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

New Bedford Roots & Branches Festival, Wings Court, New Bedford MA ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/772907147292883/ ~ Join us July 22nd for the first annual NB Roots and Branches Festival, a day of acoustic music by and for the people. Our 100% free public festival will include 6 performance areas that will host local and regional performers of true traditional music, indie folk, acoustic roots rock, contemporary singers, songwriters, and further flung compositional & exploratory acoustic music practitioners.

2023 performers include

Molly O'Leary, Old Time Fiddle Session, The Jethros, John Miranda Band, New Bedford Sea Shanty Choir, Putnam Murdock, Bocheck, Carl Simmons, Irish Fiddle Seisun hosted by Colin Everett, Olivia WB, Eddie Dillon, Sacred Harp Singers, Pumpkin Head Ted, Marybeth Soares, Seamus Galligan, Hot Club Cheese Roll, Justin Arena,Jim Lough, Roots Run Wild, Joanne Doherty, Fourteen Strings, Christian Camarao, John Dalton, Hank Poitras, Tom Poitras, Nick Leblanc, Alex Walton, Julianna Bernardi, Youth String Band, Born October, Pebbles of Rain, and more!

Dwight and Nicole at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Bretton Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/

Lenny Solomon at Winchester Farmers Market, Winchester NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.facebook.com/WinchesterFarmersMarketonMain/

Martin Sexton at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Dance! Camp Zydecow in Cherryfield ME ~ supeck06@gmail.com 860-460-8348 ~ preregistration and vaccination required, limited to 100 participants

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Green Heron at Roots Music and Craft Beer Festival, Sturbridge MA ~ 3:30pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Rebel Collective at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/755728575708772/

Wednesday, July 26. 2023

Nora Brown at the Lounge at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=72278

Thursday, July 27, 2023

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Club Sandwich, Sandwich NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://clubsandwich.ticketleap.com/hiroya/

Aimee Mann at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, 2023

Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/

Ossippee Valley Music Festival, Hiram ME ~ ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/

Friday, July 28, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Gather, Middlebury VT ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour

https://gatheronthegreen.org/

Earls of Leicester (featuring Jerry Douglas) at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Friday, July 28 through July 30, 2023

Newport Folk Festival, Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/

Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~`~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/

Falcon Ridge Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Lori McKenna at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at the Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ [details TBA] ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://www.mariposamuseum.org/

Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Ryan Montbleau under the Arch at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ryanmontbleau23/

Sunday, July 30, 2023

The High Kings at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Sweet Chariot Music Festival. Rockport Harbor ME ~ Kickoff 7:30pm ~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com

Monday, July 31, 2023

Indigo de Souza at the Lounge at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events?event_id=75217

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Nottingham Community Center Fields, 139 Stage Rd., Nottingham, NH ~ 6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Eric Portalupi on bass

Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 3, 2023

Sweet Chariot Music Festival. Swan’s Island ME ~ ~ http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Outlaw Music Festival at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ https://outlawmusicfestival.com/ ~ Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid and more

Thursday, August 3, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Exeter Farmers Market, Exeter, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2528281/an-evening-with-lyle-lovett-his-large-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Erick Baker at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, August 5, 2023

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104148232

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am – 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2513227032176906/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring The Buskers. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Jim Kweskin and Friends , Jeff Goodhue, Roland Clark at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Brettin Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/

Jesse Cook at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Bela Fleck (My Bluegrass Heart Live) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Todd Hearon & Old Hat String Band at The Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/ https://t.e2ma.net/click/n5gkal/frw8t8i/jux6crb

Green Heron at Barnstead Summer Concert Series, Barnstead NH ~ 6pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Glenn David Andrews Band (New Orleans style) at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Sunday, August 6, 2023

The Fretbenders at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Rd., Canterbury, NH ~ 4-5pm ET ~ https://www.shakers.org/whats-on/ 603 783-9511 https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Zac Francis on bass

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/

Monday, August 7, 2023

Margo Price (multi-genre show) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/margo-price/

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Ryan Adams and the Cardinals at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Ryan Adams and the Cardinals at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, August 11, 2023

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at UU Church , Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Pauol Hodes and Blue Buddha Band at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Matt Nathanson at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4160208/matt-nathanson-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMfest) at Peacham VT ~ ~ https://pamfest.org/

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/

Celtic Music Minifest: Cantrip, House of Hamill, & Hildaland at Scott Farm, Dummerston VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Joe Pug at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sam Robbins and Jesse Terry at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, August 18, 2023

Joe Nichols with April Cushman at the Range, Mason NH ~ [details TBA] ~

Mary Chapin Carpenter at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20, 2023

Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/

Buffalo Nichols at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Peter Rowan at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Green Heron at Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival, Phillipston MA ~ 5pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Gawler Family Band at Camden Snow Bowl, Camden ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/events/summer-sounds-the-gawler-family-band

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Muse Art Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.facebook.com/groups/451201580308400

Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Bread and Puppet Theatre at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, August 25, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Green Heron at Saccarappa Summer Concert Series, Westbrook ME ~ 7pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Clannad at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Robert Cray Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8354484/the-robert-cray-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Seth Glier at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3

County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/

Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 2, 2023

Under the Oaks Festival at Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Farmington ME ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-592484195177 ~ Friday Lineup: GoldenOak, Ben Cosgrove

Saturday Lineup: GoldenOak, Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics, Darby Sabin

[Sept 1-3] Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/ ~ Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty, and Many More...

Sunday, September 3, 2023

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

The Righteous Babes: Gracie and Rachel, Holly Miranda, Jocelyn Mackenzie Under the Arches at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/therighteousbabes/

Friday, September 8, 2023

Guy Davis at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Clannad at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Guy Davis at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Connecticut Folk Festival and Green Expo, Hartford CT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.ctfolk.org/

Festival! River Roads Festival at Millside Park, Easthampton MA ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://thirdrow.live/shop/riverroadsfest-earlybird/ https://www.facebook.com/events/926031621931338/ ~ Dar Williams. Shawn Colvin, Amy Ray, Lisa Loeb, Sweet Honey In The Rock

Roger McGuinn at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Balla Kouyate and Mike Block at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Nolan Taylor at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Lenny Solomon (with Suzen) at Outlaw Brewery, Winchester NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html https://www.theoutlawbrewingcompany.com/

Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, 2023

New Hampshire Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Judy Collins at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Monday, September 18, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Durham Farmers Market, Downtown Mini-Park, 66 Main St., Durham, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/durham/

Friday, September 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Lenny Solomon at The Brewery at Four Star Farm, Northfield MA ~ 6-8pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Freshgrass Festival, North Adams MA ~ ~ https://bit.ly/3LSwyKK https://freshgrass.com/north-adams/

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Chris Smither with the Suitcase Junket at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592756705529487/

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Saturday September 23 through Sunday, September 24, 2023

Portsmouth Maritime Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ details TBA ~

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/879335066631897/

Ani DiFranco at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Thursday, September 28, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Deerfield Fair, Farm Museum Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 2:30-5:30pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://deerfieldfair.com/

Friday, September 29, 2023

The Fretbenders at Deerfield Fair, Harvest Stage, Deerfield, NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://deerfieldfair.com/ ~ Quartet, with Brie Green and Paul Wolf

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Duke Robillard Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Soggy Po’ Boys at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Loreena Mckennitt at Merrill Center, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Loreena Mckennitt at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://loreenamckennitt.com/

Stephen Marley (Old Soul Unplugged) at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Friday, October 13, 2023

Loreena McKennitt at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Rev. Vince Anderson & His Love Choir at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Newberry and Verch at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Burlington Taiko at [venue TBA], Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar.html

Friday, October 27, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Camden Opera House,Camden ME ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29, 2023

Nutmeg Dulciomer Festival, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ time TBA ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour https://denmarkarts.org/

Friday, November 3, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/

Lenny Solomon at the parlor of Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://solomonband.com/bgig.html

Saturday, November 4, 2023

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Ellis Paul at the Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/