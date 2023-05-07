© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Folk Show

In-Studio Performance: Todd Hearon

Published May 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
Kate McNally
Todd Hearon visited The Folk Show

Todd Hearon is an award winning poet, author, songwriter, recording artist and teacher. He joined us for a preview of his newest project.

