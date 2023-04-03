NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, April 3, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, April 3, 2023

NH Scottish Music Club (a.k.a. Strathspey and Reel Society of NH) at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/nh-scottish-music-club-music-in-bass-hall/

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~ Come join our new weekly group where we learn and explore the world of Morris, Sword, Clog Dance & more. These ritual dances have been an integral part of Revels productions since our formation in the 1970s, and we are excited to be able to bring the excitement of these traditions to our year round programming. Suitable for all abilities, ages 13+. Tuesdays at 7.30pm at 31 Old Etna Road, Lebanon, NH.

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~ Revels North believes that singing together builds stronger communities, so with that in mind, Revels North is back with a new weekly singing group open to all. Come join us as we revel in the opportunity to sing together in harmony once again. We’ll have fun exploring traditional (and not so traditional music) from around the world, celebrating the seasons, stories and community. Suitable for all abilities, ages 13+.

Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock at the Opera House, Enosburg VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://enosburgoperahouse.org/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Online Open Mic from the Hearing Room ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2643310292478415/

Thursday, April 6, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth Square Dance, The Barn on the Pemi, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/contra-dance-new-hampshire/events/288934732/

Andriana Gnap at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

Steel Wheels at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Skipper and Pete Peterson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Joshua Hyslop at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Skipper and Pete Peterson at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Friday, April 7, 2023

Dance: Family Dance at Keene Public Library, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/northern-new-england-contra-barn-dances/events/292216213/

Mill City Rags and Jmimy Otis at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340 ~ Reservations strongly suggested: 603-654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://discovermonadnock.com/calendar/#event=concerts-bob-jordan;instance=20230407173000 https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Resurrection Blues Revue at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Steel Wheels with Peter Mulvey at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Buffalo Nichols at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hayley Reardon in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Old Hat String Band at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/old-hat-stringband http://www.oldhatstringband.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/710231744096287/

Adam Ezra Group at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/adam-ezra-group/

Tim Eriksen Presents Pumpkintown at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

The Blue Cafe: IVA with Geoff Bennington at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/camdenoperahouse

Senie Hunt at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-08-pihcintu

The Steel Wheels at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/steel-wheels-482023

Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Winterland and Eyes of Age at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1403402697070064/

Jose Lezcano at Redfern Arts Center, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://calendar.time.ly/6i9i6shn/event/faculty-recital-jose-lezcano?instance_id=20230408193000

Rachael Kilgour at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Maraed Nesbit with Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Kaia Kater at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, April 9, 2023

The Mallett Brothers Band w/Will Overman at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dance! English Country Dance at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/northern-new-england-contra-barn-dances/events/292009548/

DANCE! Brattleboro Bal Folk at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/157202500578721/ ~ French traditional dancing (with other European influences as well) Live music by Eloise & Co.: Becky Tracy: fiddle Rachel Bell: accordion All dances will be taught! No experience or partner necessary! Lots of guidance in the first half, less teaching and more dance party vibes in the second half! Covid requirements in effect,

Nick Phaneuf, Jim Dozet, and Jon Ross as the folk trio, Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Monday, April 10, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Andrew Bird with Madison Cunningham and Ted Poor at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Second and fourth Wednmesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Honky Tonk Night with Faux Paws and the Rear Defrosters at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/763655115204517/

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Aaron Lewis at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6685702/aaron-lewis-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?country=US&partner_id=264&language=en

David Francey at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

WMPG Bluegrass Night at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/18th-annual-wmpg-bluegrass-spectacular/

Friday, April 14, 2023

Dance! Second Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dave Gunning at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Grain Thief at Bank of New Hampshire stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Griffin William Sherry / Cold Chocolate at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows 6pm and 9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunapee Community Coffee House, Methodist Church, Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lakesunapeeumc.org/ ~ feature: Erin Ash Sullivan

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood at All Souls UU Church at West Village Meeting House, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/155475730454142/

The Hazel Project at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1418675048869253/

Carolyn Wonderland at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Claudia Schmidt with Paul Kaplan (Claudfest) at the Porlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.simpletix.com/e/claudfest-w-paul-kaplan-at-the-parlor-room-tickets-128386 ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Worcester Contra Dance, Methodist Church, 114 Main Street, Worcester MA ~ 7:15 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterContraDance ~ masks optional

Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Souhegan Sustainability Fair at Wilton-Lyndeborough High School, 57 School Road, Wilton NH ~ 10am to 4pm ET ~ souhegansustainabilityfair@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/souhegansustainabilityfair ~ Music all day, including the Kukuleles and the Rakes of Milford

Dwayne Haggins at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Ali McGuirk with Kaiti Jones at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Brian Dunne with Al Oleander at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Bob and Sarah Amos Band (Americana & Bluegrass) at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Cold Chocolate at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/201928785824293

Hayley Reardon with Rachael Kilgore at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Monday, April 17, 2023

Great Lake Swimmer with Winterpills (duo) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

William Elliot Whitmore at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Bread & Puppet Theatre at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/158838543637209/

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Stillhouse Junkies at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/stillhouse-junkies/

Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss, and Laurel Premo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Stillhouse Junkies at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Nickel Creek with Chris Thile at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114077 https://ccanh.com/

JEFFREY MARTIN & ANNA TIVEL at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, April 21, 2023

Dance! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

A Girl Named Tom at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

John Flynn at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/

Nickel Creek with Chris Thile and Gaby Moreno at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114082 https://statetheatreportland.com/

Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Della Mae with Maya diVitry at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour

Buskin and Batteau and Friends; April Fools at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Stillhouse Junkies and Mamma’s Maramalade at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Low Lily with Elsie Gawler and Ethan Stokes Tischler at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/camdenoperahouse

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Brian Dunne with Al Olender at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jake Blount, Nic Garciss, and Laurel Premo at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Briezyjane & the Hurricane! At The Sundrop American Restaurant & Bar, York ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/852405449179105/

Jason Anderson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Ray Bonneville in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Robbie Fulks at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Della Mae with Maya diVitry at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour https://statetheatreportland.com/

Jon Stephens and Afton Wolfe at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/871699927252196/

Low Lily CD Release at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, April 24, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Alan Reid (Scottish Folk Music) at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Wednesday,April 26, 2023

David Howley (We Banjo 3) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John Gorka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7154638/judy-collins-madeleine-peyroux-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Selwyn Birchwood at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

John Gorka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Golden Shoals at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, April 28, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Low Lily with Stefan Amidon and Hazel Royer at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Will Dailey at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Kalos house concert at Bow NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

LANGHORNE SLIM & JOHN CRAIGIE at The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Bones and Arrows ‘23 at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ ~ multi-genre show: Modern Fools, Caliche, Five Feet, Lake Over Fire, Proelium, Happy Just to See You, The Graniteers, Trophy Wife, Pink Blazer,, Chazz, Drifters in Vellichor

Michaela Anne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

War and Treaty at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Abigail Lapelle at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Reed Foehl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Carsie Blanton at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Decatur Creek at Branch and Blade Brewery, Keene NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm ET ~

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Kaia Kater with CRYS at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS with KALOS at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Martyn Joseph at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/martyn-joseph/ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Sweet Lillies at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS with KALOS at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, May 4 through Sunday May 7, 2023

Every Day is Mother’s Day Tour (Claudia Schmidt, Sally Rogers, Emma’s Revolution) in Providence RI, Woodstock CT, Schenectady NY, Arlington MA ~ http://tinyurl.com/EveryDayIsMothersDayTour

Friday, May 5, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kalos at NextStage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and Lucy Kaplansky at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Rupert Wates. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Augustana at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023

May Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/save-the-date-mandolin-festival/

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Heather Maloney with High Tea at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/heather-maloney-high-tea-5623

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/

Eileen Ivers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Raffi at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Kalos at Opera House, Boothbay Harbor ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Lael Neale at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Todd Hearon Album Release Party (new album, YODELADY) at Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/164595296460996/

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Sally Newton calling, music: Mary Frasier and Friends

Bela Fleck, Zakia Hussein, & Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/WatervilleOperaHouse/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/527205095642609

Tribute to Pete Sutherland at the Young Tradition Festival, Burlington VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/691060316035465/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Rupert Wates. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Kalos at Opera House, Bethel ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Seamus Egan Project at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Ellis Paul with Radoslav Lorkovic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Nick Phaneuf, Jim Dozet, and Jon Ross as the folk trio, Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Monday, May 8, 2023

Rachel Baiman at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Vieux Farka Toure with Wet Tuna at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/2398411433655562/

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Sarah Potenza at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Beg, Steal or Borrow (Vermont Bluegrass) at Rialto Theatre, Lancaster NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Lone Bellow at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Molly Parden at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Will Dailey with Sarah Borges at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Johnny Memphis at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 12, 2023

Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Senie Hunt Project at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/949671353077940/

Ellis Paul at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jeremy Garrett with Shadowgrass at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Porch Party Mamas at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Jeremy Garrett, featuring Shadowgrass at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Joe Henry at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Buffalo Rose with the Moon Shells at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

The Pousette-Dart Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Kim Zombik: Silvervest at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Windborne at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, May 17. 2023

John Butler at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Keb Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Garnet Rogers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, May 19, 2023

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Keb Mo’ at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1907327286278024/

Kevin Barry, Consuela Candelaria and Carol Noonan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Flamenco & Tapas By Monadnock Music at Dublin Arts and Muse Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/calendar/#event=flamenco-tapas;instance=20230519180000

Garnet Rogers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, 2023

The Thing in the Spring at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1324008868387405/ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival (perhaps 20% folk or folk-adjacent) Guerilla Toss, Rough Francis, Thus Love, Kendra, Sinaloa, Editrix, Landowner, Sponge Head, TIFFY, Mali Obomsawin Sextet, Maria Chavez, Zoh Amba, Susan Alcorn, Kafari, Caloric, JP Schlegelmilch, All Feels, Equipment Pointed Ankh, Bill Callahan, Marisa Anderson & Jim White,Laura Gibson, Wildflower, Nat Russell, Marisol Zilske, Guy Capecelatro III, Dylan Patrick Ward, Wren Kitz

Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Rough and Tumble at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Love Crumbs and Sandy Bailey at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Hannah Robuccio at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, May 22, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

WESLEY STACE AND DAVID NAGLER w/ PHILIP B PRICE at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Session Americana at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, May 26, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Thursday, May 27, 2023

Cynthia MacLeod & Gordon Belsher at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Friday, May 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

GoldenOak at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Melissa Ferrick at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, 2023

Ukefest at Ashokan Center, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://ashokancenter.org/

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

GoldenOak at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Willy Porter at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, May 28, 2023

BBQ Blues with Kan-Tu Blues Band at Marty's Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/528694776012278/

Saturday, May 30, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Sarah Blacker Band at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, May 31, 2023

ROBINSON AND ROHE w/ RACHEL SUMNERat The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, June 1, 2023

John Gorka at Bass Hall, Monadnockj Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/bruce-cockburn

Dead to the Core: An Acoustic Celebration of the Grateful Dead at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Danielle Nicole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Diane Battistello, Deb Seymour & Ronnee Stolzberg In Concert at First Parish Unitarian Church, Medfield MA and Livestreamed ~ 2-4:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/588843806465990/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Bow Junction. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Jacob Joliff Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Hannah Johlas callling, music by Tad Dreis and Garrett Cameron

Nick Phaneuf, Jim Dozet, and Jon Ross as the folk trio, Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, 2023

Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival , LaFargeville, NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html

Friday, June 9, 2023

Chris Trapper at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Liz Simmons, with Casey Murray, Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Bitter Pill at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Roy Book Binder in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Mary Gautier at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Albannach (Scottish bagpipe and percussion band) at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Livingston Taylor at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, June 12, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Peabody’s Coal Train at Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1152430332142236/

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Ben Folds at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8567554/ben-folds-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, June 16, 2023

Bill Frissell Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, 2023

Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH (multi-genre festival) ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/artist-lineup ~ String cheese incident, Mike Gordon, TWIDDLE, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Orebolo, Andy Frasco & the U.N., too many zooz, doom flamingo, kitchen dwellers, Mihali & Friends, neighbor, The Nth Power, with Jennifer Hartswick, dogs in a pile, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, karina rykman, Jennifer Hartswick, Consider the Source,

Funky Dawgz, Yam Yam, Nick & Nate Play Marley, Bella's Bartok, Bearly Dead, Sicard Hollow, Dub Apocalypse, Baked Shrimp, Zach Nugent's Dead Set, and more

Saturday, June 17, 2023

The Wildwoods at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Vance Gilbert at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Marcy Playgroundat Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull) with Dan Crisp at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Dancing Madly Backwards at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/712629773904868/

Friday, June 23, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Keb Mo’ at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7550638/kebmo-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Old Songs Festival, Altamont, New York ~ see website for details ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

[June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~ see website for details ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ see website for details ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/708362624043206/

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Trusting Fate at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/888813742334501/

The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://quebesisters.com/#tour https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Quebe-Sisters.html

The Busted Jug Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Quebe Sisters Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the Parlour Room, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the SpaceGallery, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/

Friday, June 30, 2023

Rufus Wainwright at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/913716033134767/

The Nields at Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/nields-7123

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, July 6, 2023

Bywater Call at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf

Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more.

Friday, July 8, 2023

Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

Bill Kirchen Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Claudia Schmidt in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, July 9 through 15, 2023

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ details TBA ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/838596494087829/

Friday, July 14, 2023

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Tab Benoit (Electric Blues) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Della Mae at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Brettin Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/ https://www.facebook.com/heyheydellamae

Adam Ezra Group at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1190383568332264/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ https://www.solarfest.org/ ~ Cam Gilmour, Andris Berry Band, Krishna Guthrie Band, Fern Maddie, Phil Henry, Lara Herscovitch, Cloudbelly, Dylan Patrick Ward, Luminous Crush, Satyrdagg Solar-powered stage!

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Frankie Boy and Blues Express with The Great Groove Theory at Henniker Concert Series, Henniker NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/239728908387282/

Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/487838990088235/

Friday, July 21, 2023

Martha Spencer and the Wonderland Country Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

New Bedford Roots & Branches Festival, Wings Court, New Bedford MA ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/772907147292883/ ~ Join us July 22nd for the first annual NB Roots and Branches Festival, a day of acoustic music by and for the people. Our 100% free public festival will include 6 performance areas that will host local and regional performers of true traditional music, indie folk, acoustic roots rock, contemporary singers, songwriters, and further flung compositional & exploratory acoustic music practitioners.

2023 performers include

Molly O'Leary, Old Time Fiddle Session, The Jethros, John Miranda Band, New Bedford Sea Shanty Choir, Putnam Murdock, Bocheck, Carl Simmons, Irish Fiddle Seisun hosted by Colin Everett, Olivia WB, Eddie Dillon, Sacred Harp Singers, Pumpkin Head Ted, Marybeth Soares, Seamus Galligan, Hot Club Cheese Roll, Justin Arena,Jim Lough, Roots Run Wild, Joanne Doherty, Fourteen Strings, Christian Camarao, John Dalton, Hank Poitras, Tom Poitras, Nick Leblanc, Alex Walton, Julianna Bernardi, Youth String Band, Born October, Pebbles of Rain, and more!

Dwight and Nicole at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Bretton Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/

Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Dance! Camp Zydecow in Cherryfield ME ~ supeck06@gmail.com 860-460-8348 ~ preregistration and vaccination required, limited to 100 participants

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Rebel Collective at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/755728575708772/

Thursday, July 27, 2023

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre

Friday, July 28, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

The High Kings at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

August 2, 2023

Outlaw Music Festival at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ https://outlawmusicfestival.com/ ~ Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid and more

Saturday, August 5, 2023

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104148232

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am – 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2513227032176906/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring The Buskers. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Jim Kweskin and Friends , Jeff Goodhue, Roland Clark at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Brettin Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/

Jesse Cook at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Monday, August 7, 2023

Margo Price (multi-genre show) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/margo-price/

Friday, August 11, 2023

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at UU Church , Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Joe Pug at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sam Robbins and Jesse Terry at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Peter Rowan at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, August 25, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Robert Cray Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8354484/the-robert-cray-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 2, 2023

Under the Oaks Festival at Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Farmington ME ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-592484195177 ~ Friday Lineup: GoldenOak, Ben Cosgrove

Saturday Lineup: GoldenOak, Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics, Darby Sabin

Saturday, September 9, 2023

[?? Check back later: date may be wrong] Guy Davis at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

[?? Check back later: date may be wrong] Guy Davis at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, September 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Chris Smither at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592756705529487/

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/879335066631897/

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Duke Robillard Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

October 12, 2023

Loreena Mckennitt at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

October 13, 2023

Loreena McKennitt at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Newberry and Verch at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Friday, October 27, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Friday, November 3, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/

Saturday, November 4, 2023

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, April 3, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, April 3, 2023

NH Scottish Music Club (a.k.a. Strathspey and Reel Society of NH) at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/nh-scottish-music-club-music-in-bass-hall/

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~ Come join our new weekly group where we learn and explore the world of Morris, Sword, Clog Dance & more. These ritual dances have been an integral part of Revels productions since our formation in the 1970s, and we are excited to be able to bring the excitement of these traditions to our year round programming. Suitable for all abilities, ages 13+. Tuesdays at 7.30pm at 31 Old Etna Road, Lebanon, NH.

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~ Revels North believes that singing together builds stronger communities, so with that in mind, Revels North is back with a new weekly singing group open to all. Come join us as we revel in the opportunity to sing together in harmony once again. We’ll have fun exploring traditional (and not so traditional music) from around the world, celebrating the seasons, stories and community. Suitable for all abilities, ages 13+.

Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock at the Opera House, Enosburg VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://enosburgoperahouse.org/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Online Open Mic from the Hearing Room ~ 7-10pm ET ~

Thursday, April 6, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth Square Dance, The Barn on the Pemi, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/contra-dance-new-hampshire/events/288934732/

Andriana Gnap at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~

Steel Wheels at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Skipper and Pete Peterson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Joshua Hyslop at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Skipper and Pete Peterson at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Friday, April 7, 2023

Dance: Family Dance at Keene Public Library, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/northern-new-england-contra-barn-dances/events/292216213/

Mill City Rags and Jmimy Otis at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/

~ Reservations strongly suggested: 603-654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~

https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Resurrection Blues Revue at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

The Steel Wheels with Peter Mulvey at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Buffalo Nichols at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hayley Reardon in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Old Hat String Band at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/old-hat-stringband

Adam Ezra Group at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Tim Eriksen Presents Pumpkintown at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

The Blue Cafe: IVA with Geoff Bennington at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Senie Hunt at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-08-pihcintu

The Steel Wheels at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/steel-wheels-482023

Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Winterland and Eyes of Age at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Jose Lezcano at Redfern Arts Center, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Rachael Kilgour at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Maraed Nesbit with Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Kaia Kater at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, April 9, 2023

The Mallett Brothers Band w/Will Overman at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dance! English Country Dance at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/northern-new-england-contra-barn-dances/events/292009548/

DANCE! Brattleboro Bal Folk at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~

~ French traditional dancing (with other European influences as well) Live music by Eloise & Co.: Becky Tracy: fiddle Rachel Bell: accordion All dances will be taught! No experience or partner necessary! Lots of guidance in the first half, less teaching and more dance party vibes in the second half! Covid requirements in effect,

Nick Phaneuf, Jim Dozet, and Jon Ross as the folk trio, Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Monday, April 10, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Andrew Bird with Madison Cunningham and Ted Poor at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Second and fourth Wednmesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Honky Tonk Night with Faux Paws and the Rear Defrosters at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Aaron Lewis at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6685702/aaron-lewis-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?country=US&partner_id=264&language=en

David Francey at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

WMPG Bluegrass Night at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~

Friday, April 14, 2023

Dance! Second Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dave Gunning at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Grain Thief at Bank of New Hampshire stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Griffin William Sherry / Cold Chocolate at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows 6pm and 9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunapee Community Coffee House, Methodist Church, Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lakesunapeeumc.org/ ~ feature: Erin Ash Sullivan

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood at All Souls UU Church at West Village Meeting House, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~

The Hazel Project at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Carolyn Wonderland at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Claudia Schmidt with Paul Kaplan (Claudfest) at the Porlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.simpletix.com/e/claudfest-w-paul-kaplan-at-the-parlor-room-tickets-128386 ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Worcester Contra Dance, Methodist Church, 114 Main Street, Worcester MA ~ 7:15 pm ET ~

~ masks optional

Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Souhegan Sustainability Fair at Wilton-Lyndeborough High School, 57 School Road, Wilton NH ~ 10am to 4pm ET ~ souhegansustainabilityfair@gmail.com

~ Music all day, including the Kukuleles and the Rakes of Milford

Dwayne Haggins at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Ali McGuirk with Kaiti Jones at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Brian Dunne with Al Oleander at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Bob and Sarah Amos Band (Americana & Bluegrass) at Great North Woods Center

for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Cold Chocolate at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~

Hayley Reardon with Rachael Kilgore at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Monday, April 17, 2023

Great Lake Swimmer with Winterpills (duo) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

William Elliot Whitmore at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Bread & Puppet Theatre at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Stillhouse Junkies at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss, and Laurel Premo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Stillhouse Junkies at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Nickel Creek with Chris Thile at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114077

JEFFREY MARTIN & ANNA TIVEL at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, April 21, 2023

Dance! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

A Girl Named Tom at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

John Flynn at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/

Nickel Creek with Chris Thile and Gaby Moreno at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114082 https://statetheatreportland.com/

Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Della Mae with Maya diVitry at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour

Buskin and Batteau and Friends; April Fools at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Stillhouse Junkies and Mamma’s Maramalade at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Low Lily with Elsie Gawler and Ethan Stokes Tischler at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Brian Dunne with Al Olender at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jake Blount, Nic Garciss, and Laurel Premo at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Briezyjane & the Hurricane! At The Sundrop American Restaurant & Bar, York ME ~ 6pm ET ~

Jason Anderson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Ray Bonneville in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Robbie Fulks at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Della Mae with Maya diVitry at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour https://statetheatreportland.com/

Jon Stephens and Afton Wolfe at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~

Low Lily CD Release at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, April 24, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Alan Reid (Scottish Folk Music) at Great North Woods Center

for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Wednesday,April 26, 2023

David Howley (We Banjo 3) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John Gorka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7154638/judy-collins-madeleine-peyroux-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Selwyn Birchwood at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

John Gorka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Golden Shoals at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, April 28, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~

Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Low Lily with Stefan Amidon and Hazel Royer at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Will Dailey at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Kalos house concert at Bow NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

LANGHORNE SLIM & JOHN CRAIGIE at The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Bones and Arrows ‘23 at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~

~ multi-genre show: Modern Fools, Caliche, Five Feet, Lake Over Fire, Proelium, Happy Just to See You, The Graniteers, Trophy Wife, Pink Blazer,, Chazz, Drifters in Vellichor

Michaela Anne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

War and Treaty at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Abigail Lapelle at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Reed Foehl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Carsie Blanton at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Decatur Creek at Branch and Blade Brewery, Keene NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm ET ~

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Kaia Kater with CRYS at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS with KALOS at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Martyn Joseph at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/martyn-joseph/ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Sweet Lillies at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS with KALOS at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, May 4 through Sunday May 7, 2023

Every Day is Mother’s Day Tour (Claudia Schmidt, Sally Rogers, Emma’s Revolution) in Providence RI, Woodstock CT, Schenectady NY, Arlington MA ~ http://tinyurl.com/EveryDayIsMothersDayTour

Friday, May 5, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~

https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kalos at NextStage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and Lucy Kaplansky at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Rupert Wates. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Augustana at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023

May Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ ~

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Heather Maloney with High Tea at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/heather-maloney-high-tea-5623

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Eileen Ivers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Raffi at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Kalos at Opera House, Boothbay Harbor ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Lael Neale at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Todd Hearon Album Release Party (new album, YODELADY) at Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~

info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Sally Newton calling, music: Mary Frasier and Friends

Bela Fleck, Zakia Hussein, & Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~

Tribute to Pete Sutherland at the Young Tradition Festival, Burlington VT ~ 3pm ET ~

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Rupert Wates. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Kalos at Opera House, Bethel ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Seamus Egan Project at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Ellis Paul with Radoslav Lorkovic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Nick Phaneuf, Jim Dozet, and Jon Ross as the folk trio, Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Monday, May 8, 2023

Rachel Baiman at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Vieux Farka Toure with Wet Tuna at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Sarah Potenza at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Beg, Steal or Borrow (Vermont Bluegrass) at Rialto Theatre, Lancaster NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Lone Bellow at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Molly Parden at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Will Dailey with Sarah Borges at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Johnny Memphis at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 12, 2023

Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Senie Hunt Project at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Ellis Paul at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jeremy Garrett with Shadowgrass at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Porch Party Mamas at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Jeremy Garrett, featuring Shadowgrass at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Joe Henry at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Buffalo Rose with the Moon Shells at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

The Pousette-Dart Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Kim Zombik: Silvervest at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Windborne at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, May 17. 2023

John Butler at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Keb Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Garnet Rogers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, May 19, 2023

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Keb Mo’ at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Kevin Barry, Consuela Candelaria and Carol Noonan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Flamenco & Tapas By Monadnock Music at Dublin Arts and Muse Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~

Garnet Rogers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, 2023

The Thing in the Spring at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ ~

https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival (perhaps 20% folk or folk-adjacent) Guerilla Toss, Rough Francis, Thus Love, Kendra, Sinaloa, Editrix, Landowner, Sponge Head, TIFFY, Mali Obomsawin Sextet, Maria Chavez, Zoh Amba, Susan Alcorn, Kafari, Caloric, JP Schlegelmilch, All Feels, Equipment Pointed Ankh, Bill Callahan, Marisa Anderson & Jim White,Laura Gibson, Wildflower, Nat Russell, Marisol Zilske, Guy Capecelatro III, Dylan Patrick Ward, Wren Kitz

Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Rough and Tumble at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Love Crumbs and Sandy Bailey at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Hannah Robuccio at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, May 22, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

WESLEY STACE AND DAVID NAGLER w/ PHILIP B PRICE at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Session Americana at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, May 26, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~

Thursday, May 27, 2023

Cynthia MacLeod & Gordon Belsher at Great North Woods Center

for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Friday, May 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

GoldenOak at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Melissa Ferrick at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, 2023

Ukefest at Ashokan Center, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://ashokancenter.org/

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

GoldenOak at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Willy Porter at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, May 28, 2023

BBQ Blues with Kan-Tu Blues Band at Marty's Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3-8pm ET ~

Saturday, May 30, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Sarah Blacker Band at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, May 31, 2023

ROBINSON AND ROHE w/ RACHEL SUMNERat The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, June 1, 2023

John Gorka at Bass Hall, Monadnockj Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~

https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/bruce-cockburn

Dead to the Core: An Acoustic Celebration of the Grateful Dead at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Danielle Nicole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Diane Battistello, Deb Seymour & Ronnee Stolzberg In Concert at First Parish Unitarian Church, Medfield MA and Livestreamed ~ 2-4:30pm ET ~

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Bow Junction. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Jacob Joliff Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~

info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Hannah Johlas callling, music by Tad Dreis and Garrett Cameron

Nick Phaneuf, Jim Dozet, and Jon Ross as the folk trio, Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, 2023

Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival , LaFargeville, NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html

Friday, June 9, 2023

Chris Trapper at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Liz Simmons, with Casey Murray, Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Bitter Pill at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Roy Book Binder in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Mary Gautier at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Albannach (Scottish bagpipe and percussion band) at Great North Woods Center

for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Livingston Taylor at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, June 12, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Peabody’s Coal Train at Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Ben Folds at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8567554/ben-folds-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, June 16, 2023

Bill Frissell Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, 2023

Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH (multi-genre festival) ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/artist-lineup ~ String cheese incident, Mike Gordon, TWIDDLE, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Orebolo, Andy Frasco & the U.N., too many zooz, doom flamingo, kitchen dwellers, Mihali & Friends, neighbor, The Nth Power, with Jennifer Hartswick, dogs in a pile, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, karina rykman, Jennifer Hartswick, Consider the Source,

Funky Dawgz, Yam Yam, Nick & Nate Play Marley, Bella's Bartok, Bearly Dead, Sicard Hollow, Dub Apocalypse, Baked Shrimp, Zach Nugent's Dead Set, and more

Saturday, June 17, 2023

The Wildwoods at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Vance Gilbert at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Marcy Playgroundat Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull) with Dan Crisp at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Dancing Madly Backwards at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, June 23, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~

Keb Mo’ at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7550638/kebmo-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Old Songs Festival, Altamont, New York ~ see website for details ~

[June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~ see website for details ~

Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ see website for details ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ ~

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Trusting Fate at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~

The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://quebesisters.com/#tour https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Quebe-Sisters.html

The Busted Jug Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Quebe Sisters Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~ details TBA ~

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the Parlour Room, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the SpaceGallery, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~

Friday, June 30, 2023

Rufus Wainwright at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~

The Nields at Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/nields-7123

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Wednesday, July 6, 2023

Bywater Call at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~

https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf

Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more.

Friday, July 8, 2023

Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

Bill Kirchen Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Claudia Schmidt in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, July 9 through 15, 2023

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ details TBA ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Friday, July 14, 2023

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Tab Benoit (Electric Blues) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Della Mae at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Brettin Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Adam Ezra Group at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ https://www.solarfest.org/ ~ Cam Gilmour, Andris Berry Band, Krishna Guthrie Band, Fern Maddie, Phil Henry, Lara Herscovitch, Cloudbelly, Dylan Patrick Ward, Luminous Crush, Satyrdagg Solar-powered stage!

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Frankie Boy and Blues Express with The Great Groove Theory at Henniker Concert Series, Henniker NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~

Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Friday, July 21, 2023

Martha Spencer and the Wonderland Country Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

New Bedford Roots & Branches Festival, Wings Court, New Bedford MA ~ 12 noon ET ~

~ Join us July 22nd for the first annual NB Roots and Branches Festival, a day of acoustic music by and for the people. Our 100% free public festival will include 6 performance areas that will host local and regional performers of true traditional music, indie folk, acoustic roots rock, contemporary singers, songwriters, and further flung compositional & exploratory acoustic music practitioners.

2023 performers include

Molly O'Leary, Old Time Fiddle Session, The Jethros, John Miranda Band, New Bedford Sea Shanty Choir, Putnam Murdock, Bocheck, Carl Simmons, Irish Fiddle Seisun hosted by Colin Everett, Olivia WB, Eddie Dillon, Sacred Harp Singers, Pumpkin Head Ted, Marybeth Soares, Seamus Galligan, Hot Club Cheese Roll, Justin Arena,Jim Lough, Roots Run Wild, Joanne Doherty, Fourteen Strings, Christian Camarao, John Dalton, Hank Poitras, Tom Poitras, Nick Leblanc, Alex Walton, Julianna Bernardi, Youth String Band, Born October, Pebbles of Rain, and more!

Dwight and Nicole at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Bretton Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Dance! Camp Zydecow in Cherryfield ME ~ supeck06@gmail.com 860-460-8348 ~ preregistration and vaccination required, limited to 100 participants

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Rebel Collective at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, July 27, 2023

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre

Friday, July 28, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

The High Kings at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

August 2, 2023

Outlaw Music Festival at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ https://outlawmusicfestival.com/ ~ Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid and more

Saturday, August 5, 2023

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104148232

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am – 1pm ET ~

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring The Buskers. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Jim Kweskin and Friends , Jeff Goodhue, Roland Clark at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Brettin Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Jesse Cook at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Monday, August 7, 2023

Margo Price (multi-genre show) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/margo-price/

Friday, August 11, 2023

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at UU Church , Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Joe Pug at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sam Robbins and Jesse Terry at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Peter Rowan at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, August 25, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Robert Cray Band at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8354484/the-robert-cray-band-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 2, 2023

Under the Oaks Festival at Narrow Gauge Cinemas, Farmington ME ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-592484195177 ~ Friday Lineup: GoldenOak, Ben Cosgrove

Saturday Lineup: GoldenOak, Kat Wright, Oshima Brothers, Rigometrics, Darby Sabin

Saturday, September 9, 2023

[?? Check back later: date may be wrong] Guy Davis at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

[?? Check back later: date may be wrong] Guy Davis at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, September 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~

The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Chris Smither at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Duke Robillard Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

October 12, 2023

Loreena Mckennitt at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

October 13, 2023

Loreena McKennitt at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Newberry and Verch at Great North Woods Center

for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Friday, October 27, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Friday, November 3, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/

Saturday, November 4, 2023

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~