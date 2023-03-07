NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 3.5.23

Monday, March 6, 2023

Elvis Costello and the Imposters at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Maddoc Johnson and Friends at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Willi Carlisle at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Wilcox in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Online Open Mic from the Hearing Room ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2643310292478415/

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

DANCE! Second/Fourth Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Lurrie Bell (Blues Guitar) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Darlingside at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kathryn Williams Livestream from UK celebrating International Women’s Day ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/KathrynWilliamsMusic

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH-Featuring Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki at the Barn on the Pemi (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Red Hot Chili Pipers at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre

Enter the Haggis at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 7pm and 9:30pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Friday, March 10, 2023

DANCE! Second Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Lucy Wainwright Roche in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsm,outh NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lucywainwright/

The Suitcase Junket at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Walter Parks & Rob Curto: The Swampalachian Trail; plus Jason Scaggs at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/ https://nextstagearts.org/event/walter-parks/

Cherish the Ladies at Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/524359283152412/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

DANCE! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

DANCE! Tamworth Contra Dance, Town House, Tamworth NH ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/contra-dance-new-hampshire/events/291458971/

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Lunasa at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Folksoul Band at Dublin Arts and Muse Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/737138401373248/

Jaffrey Shamrock Festival with Waking Finnegan, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/465092159041977/

Taylor Ashton at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/taylor-ashton/

Midnight Wrens in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Round Room Coffee House, Mont Vernon NH ~7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Round.Room.Coffee.House https://www.facebook.com/events/509941354648080/

Sarah King with Tara Greenblatt at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/776034117286898/

The Flying Irish Dancers at 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge NH ~ 10am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/680855813768390/

Suitcase Junket at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-press-room-17672251842

Vance Gilbert at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Sierra Hull at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Songs of Immigration at Maxfield Library, Loudon NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/

Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, March 12, 2023

Hawaiian Weekend at Pat’s Peak Ski Area, Henniker NH ~ 5-8pm ET Sat and 12 noon to 3pm Sun ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/684128950176734/ ~ The BaHa Brothers (Sat), Pan Loco Steel Band (Sun)

Sunday March 12, 2023

Joe Pub at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Songs of Immigration at Pelham Library, Pelham NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Aztec Two Step at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio (St. Patrick;s Eve) at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://labellewinery.com/public-winery-events/2023-winter-performance-series/

Katie Dobbins at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

The Foreign Landers at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Friday, March 17, 2023

DANCE! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html Music by Annika, Becky, Joe and Friends

Chastity Brown and Sawyer Fredericks at Showroom, Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/TheColonial.org

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/

The Spain Brothers at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Borscht (Bluegrass) for St. Patrick’s day at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Duo (with Matt), Salt Hill Pub, Lebanon NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/

Saturday, March 18, 2023

DANCE! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Rakes of Mliford at Lawrence Library, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH

Waking Finnegan at The Pasta Loft, Milford NH ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/521355173204593/

Richard Thompson at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Chastity Brown & Sawyer Fredericks in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsm,outh NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Aiofe O’Donovan sings Springsteen’s “Nebraska” at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Chastity Brown and Sawyer Fredericks at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sally Rogers at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

John McEuen and the Circle Band at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Adam Ezra Group at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Maine Songwriters on Stage at Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://freeportartsandculture.org/

Saint Patricks Day Concert with Jordan TW Trio at Claremont Opera House, Claremont NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.jordantwmusic.com/ 603 344-0400

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock at Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://freeportartsandculture.org/

Charlie King. And Joe Jencks Irish Songfest Livestream ~ 8pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/9510/Night-of-Irish-Song-with-Charlie-King-and-Joe-Jencks

Jordan TW Trio at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.jordantwmusic.com/ 603 344-0400

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

DANCE! Second/Fourth Wednesday English Contry Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Acoustic Alchemy at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Jason Anderson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Songs of Emigration at Pembroke Library, Pembroke NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Dar Williams with Heather Maloney at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-23-dar-williams

Michael Londra at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Session Americana at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, March 24, 2023

DANCE! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Shemekia Copeland at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-24-shemekia-copeland

Billy Keane and Whisky Treaty Roadshow at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, March 25, 2023

DANCE! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Billy Keane and The Waking Dream at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Liam Grant and Ethan WL at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/liam-grant-ethan-wl-music-in-bass-hall/

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Ensemble from the Klezmer Conservatory Band at Hancock Meeting House, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ET~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/

Hayley Reinhart in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Jim and Jordan’s Irish Sunday with Jordan TW Trio at the Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4:30pm ET ~ http://www.jordantwmusic.com/ 603 344-0400

Monday, March 27, 2023

Kaki King at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Eric Portalupi at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Thursday, March 30, 2023

David Mallett at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Eyes of Age at The Foundry Restaurant, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1330643437760094/

Friday, March 31, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

David Mallett and the Mallett Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Louise Bichan at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Wendy Keith. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Saturday, April 1, 2023

DANCE! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html music with Wild Asparagus Caller:

Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

The Mallett Brothers Band at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-01-mallett-brothers

603 Folk , an evening of NH based singer-songwriters at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

GoldenOak at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Acoustic Songs and Stories, Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis at Volonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1254015248800050/

Sunday, April 2, 2023

The Okee Dokee Brothers at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Monday, April 3, 2023

NH Scottish Music Club (a.k.a. Strathspey and Reel Society of NH) at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/nh-scottish-music-club-music-in-bass-hall/

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock at the Opera House, Enosburg VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://enosburgoperahouse.org/

Thursday, April 6, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth Square Dance, The Barn on the Pemi, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/contra-dance-new-hampshire/events/288934732/

Andriana Gnap at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

Steel Wheels at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Skipper and Pete Peterson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Friday, April 7, 2023

Mill City Rags at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340 ~ Reservations strongly suggested: 603-654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Resurrection Blues Revue at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Steel Wheels at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Buffalo Nichols at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hayley Reardon in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Old Hat String Band at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/old-hat-stringband http://www.oldhatstringband.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/710231744096287/

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-08-pihcintu

The Steel Wheels at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/steel-wheels-482023

Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Winterland and Eyes of Age at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1403402697070064/

Sunday, April 9, 2023

The Mallett Brothers Band w/Will Overman at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, April 10, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Eric Portalupi at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Andrew Bird with Madison Cunningham and Ted Poor at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Aaron Lewis at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6685702/aaron-lewis-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?country=US&partner_id=264&language=en

David Francey at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Friday, April 14, 2023

Dave Gunning at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Grain Thief at Bank of New Hampshire stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Griffin William Sherry / Cold Chocolate at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows 6pm and 9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Stillhouse Junkies at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Nickel Creek with Chris Thile at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114077 https://ccanh.com/

Friday, April 21, 2023

A Girl Named Tom at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

John Flynn at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/

Nickel Creek with Chris Thile and Gaby Moreno at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114082 https://statetheatreportland.com/

Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Brian Dunne with Al Olender at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jake Blount, Nic Garciss, and Laurel Premo at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Briezyjane & the Hurricane! At The Sundrop American Restaurant & Bar, York ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/852405449179105/

Jason Anderson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Della Mae at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Monday, April 24, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Eric Portalupi at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Wednesday,April 26, 2023

David Howley (We Banjo 3) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7154638/judy-collins-madeleine-peyroux-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Friday, April 28, 2023

Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Low Lily with Stefan Amidon and Hazel Royer at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Bones and Arrows ‘23 at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ ~ multi-genre show: Modern Fools, Caliche, Five Feet, Lake Over Fire, Proelium, Happy Just to See You, The Graniteers, Trophy Wife, Pink Blazer,, Chazz, Drifters in Vellichor

Michaela Anne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Carsie Blanton at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Decatur Creek at Branch and Blade Brewery, Keene NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm ET ~

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, May 5, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023

May Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/save-the-date-mandolin-festival/

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Heather Maloney with High Tea at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/heather-maloney-high-tea-5623

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/

Eileen Ivers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Raffi at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Bela Fleck, Zakia Hussein, & Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/WatervilleOperaHouse/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/527205095642609

Tribute to Pete Sutherland at the Young Tradition Festival, Burlington VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/691060316035465/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Rupert Wates. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Vieux Farka Toure with Wet Tuna at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/2398411433655562/

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall or place TBA, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, May 12, 2023

Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Jeremy Garrett, featuring Shadowgrass at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, May 19, 2023

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Keb Mo’ at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1907327286278024/

~

Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, 2023

The Thing in the Spring at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1324008868387405/ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival (perhaps 20% folk or folk-adjacent) Guerilla Toss, Rough Francis, Thus Love, Kendra, Sinaloa, Editrix, Landowner, Sponge Head, TIFFY, Mali Obomsawin Sextet, Maria Chavez, Zoh Amba, Susan Alcorn, Kafari, Caloric, JP Schlegelmilch, All Feels, Equipment Pointed Ankh, Bill Callahan, Marisa Anderson & Jim White,Laura Gibson, Wildflower, Nat Russell, Marisol Zilske, Guy Capecelatro III, Dylan Patrick Ward, Wren Kitz

Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Rough and Tumble at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, 2023

Ukefest at Ashokan Center, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://ashokancenter.org/

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Thursday, June 1, 2023

John Gorka at Bass Hall, Monadnockj Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/bruce-cockburn

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Danielle Nicole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Diane Battistello, Deb Seymour & Ronnee Stolzberg In Concert at First Parish Unitarian Church, Medfield MA and Livestreamed ~ 2-4:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/588843806465990/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Bow Junction. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, 2023

Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival , LaFargeville, NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Liz Simmons, with Casey Murray, Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Peabody’s Coal Train at Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1152430332142236/

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Ben Folds at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8567554/ben-folds-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, 2023

Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH (multi-genre festival) ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/artist-lineup ~ String cheese incident, Mike Gordon, TWIDDLE, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Orebolo, Andy Frasco & the U.N., too many zooz, doom flamingo, kitchen dwellers, Mihali & Friends, neighbor, The Nth Power, with Jennifer Hartswick, dogs in a pile, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, karina rykman, Jennifer Hartswick, Consider the Source,

Funky Dawgz, Yam Yam, Nick & Nate Play Marley, Bella's Bartok, Bearly Dead, Sicard Hollow, Dub Apocalypse, Baked Shrimp, Zach Nugent's Dead Set, and more

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Dancing Madly Backwards at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/712629773904868/

Friday, June 23, 2023

Keb Mo’ at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7550638/kebmo-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Old Songs Festival, Altamont, New York ~ see website for details ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

[June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~ see website for details ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ see website for details ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/708362624043206/

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Trusting Fate at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/888813742334501/

Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/913716033134767/

The Nields at Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/nields-7123

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf

Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more.

Friday, July 8, 2023

Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

Saturday, July 9 through 15, 2023

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ details TBA ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/838596494087829/

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Tab Benoit (Electric Blues) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.solarfest.org/

Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/487838990088235/

Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Dance! Camp Zydecow in Cherryfield ME ~ supeck06@gmail.com 860-460-8348 ~ preregistration and vaccination required, limited to 100 participants

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Rebel Collective at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/755728575708772/

Thursday, July 27, 2023

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

The High Kings at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Saturday, August 5, 2023

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Plaza, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am – 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2513227032176906/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring The Buskers. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Joe Pug at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Chris Smither at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592756705529487/

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/879335066631897/

Friday, October 27, 2023

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Friday, November 3, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/