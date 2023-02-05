NHPR Folk Show Calendar, 2.5.23

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, February 6, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, February 6, 2023

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Eleri Ward at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Eleri-Ward?performanceid=5858

Hank and Dixie and the Knotty Pine Boys (a.k.a. Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid) at Sundrop Cafe (formerly Rick’s Cafe), York Village ME ~ 5:30-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.sundropmaine.com/ http://www.woodpecker.com/hank&dixie/index.html

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Online Open Mic from the Hearing Room ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2643310292478415/

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Kenny and the Grateful Deb at Optimist Cafe, 6 Coll’s Farm Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://theoptimistcafe.com/ https://www.facebook.com/kennyandthegratefuldeb

Thursday, February 9, 2022

Say Darling, The Spire, Plymouth MA

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Ari Hest at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Green Heron at Bell & Brick Concert Series, Belknap Mills, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/840891277099863/ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Friday, February 10, 2023

DANCE! Second Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Maeve Gilchrist | Kittel & Co. at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/maeve-gilchrist-kittel-co/

Crys Matthews at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Volkert Volkerz at Bagel Mill, 145 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 11:00am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/916389456216543/

Say Darling, The Knickerbocker, Westerly, Rhode Island

Saturday, February 11, 2023

DANCE! Tophill Music Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

April Cushman and Charlie Chronopoulos at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Round Room Coffee House, Mont Vernon NH ~7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Round.Room.Coffee.House

Cecilia Zabala & Eugene Friesen at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Bennett and Perkins with Taylor Whiteside at Soups & Songs, United Methodist Church 1626 East Main Street Conway, NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soup2023-tickets-523045913407 https://bennettandperkins.com/shows/

Say Darling with Soggy Po’Boys at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/

Todd Hearon and Friends: For the Sake of the Song, Townes Van Zandt and the Texas-Songwriter Legacy at Foundation Art Space, 111R Water Street, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/883681625997752/

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek with Rough & Tumble at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows http://www.decaturcreek.com/ http://www.theroughandtumble.com/

Charlie King, Annie Patterson, Hugh Hanley, Coleen Kattau, and Eric Law “Catchj the Wind” songs of Donovan Livestream ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/9509/Catch-the-Wind-The-Songs-of-Donovan

Green Heron with Old Hat String Band at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ https://greenheronmusic.com/

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Taylor O’Donnell at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Lucy Kaplansky, and Cliff Eberhardt (On a Winter’s Night) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Brandi Carlile at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

DANCE! First and Third Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Angela Stewart at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/539868828052601/

Juanito Pascual (Flamenco) in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

GoldenOak with Louisa Stanicoff at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/home https://www.facebook.com/parlorroommusic

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Mike Dawes at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Angela Stewart at the Bell & Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/539868828052601/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Cecilia Zabala at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/nova.arts.block/events

Friday, February 17, 2023

DANCE! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

The Wolff Sisters with Caroline Cotter at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Stephane Wrembel at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Marielle Kraft at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/mariellekraft/

Vapors of Morphine w/ special guest Muddy Ruckus at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1967327383658730/ https://www.3sarts.org/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2020, Saratoga City Center and Hilton Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY ~ http://flurryfestival.org/

Lowell Winterfest (multi-genre) at Memorial Auditoium, Lowell MA ~ https://www.lowellwinterfest.com/music ~ CHELSEA CURVE, BRADLEY, COPPER KETTLE AND FRIENDS, SQUIRES OF SOUL , THE COLLECTION, ART MARKET, SPINS AND NEEDLES , MILL CITY RAGS , DYER/HOLIDAY, BLINDSPOT, THE OLD ROCHELLE, Dis-n-dat, SONS LUNARIS, SONN DE ME TIERRA, SONIC AVIONICS, XTINE AND THE INTENTS, TEE AND THE GENTS.

Saturday, February 18, 2023

DANCE! Second Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Mardi Gras Party w/ Folksoul Band & Point Noire Cajun Band at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/740155010959040/

Damn Tall Buildings at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Hank and Dixie and the Knotty Pine Boys (a.k.a. Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid) at Sundrop Cafe (formerly Rick’s Cafe), York Village ME ~ 5:30-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.sundropmaine.com/ http://www.woodpecker.com/hank&dixie/index.html

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Alan Doyle with Chris Trapper at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Croce Plays Croce at Chubb Theatre, Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26, 2023

Wintergrass Festival Livestream from Washington state ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/WintergrassMusicFestival https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/2023-wintergrass-series-pass-livestream-w-replay

~

Friday February 24, 2023

DANCE! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Matt Nathanson in the Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Florist with Footings at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/nova.arts.block/events

Decatur Creek at Newburyport Brewing Company, Newburyport MA ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Saturday, February 25, 2023

DANCE! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Griffin House at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Teddy Thompson at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Suitcase Junket at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/832409481374290/

Robert Cray Band at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3638628/the-robert-cray-band-laconia-colonial-theatre

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ecstatic Dance to Live Music, followed by Open Mic at The Hive Farm and Community Space, Candia NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1053840298645737/

Bob Ickes and Trey Hensley at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Hazel Project Band at Nippo Lake Bluegrass Series, 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1194063111204345/

"Irish Night" Matinee with Jim Prendergast & Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Emma’s Revolution Livestream from Berkley CA ~ 10:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/665413348653198/

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Mark Erelli Trio at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Bob McCarthy Trio at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/949740179733909/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/

Taylor O’Donnell in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Karan Casey at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Friday, March 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Marc Erelli Trio in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Watchhouse (Duo) in the Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Chatham Rabbits and Rachel Summer & Traveling Light at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dance! (First Friday each month) Keene Family Contradance at Keene Public Library, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1556235801518393/

Veronica Lewis at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Soule Monde at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://shawncolvin.com/tour/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103747239?affil_code=js_shawncolvin.com&app_id=js_shawncolvin.com&came_from=242&utm_campaign=event&utm_medium=web&utm_source=widget

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Deb Talan (of The Weepies) at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Lonesome Ace Stringband at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://shawncolvin.com/tour/

Merrimack Delta Dub Set, The Humans Being, and The Faith Ann Band at The Shaskeen, Manchester NH ~ 9pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592124896072961/

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Jorma Kaukonen at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh & Melissa Carper at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, March 6, 2023

Elvis Costello and the Imposters at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Willi Carlisle at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Wilcox in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Lurrie Bell (Blues Guitar) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Darlingside at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Red Hot Chili Pipers at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre

Friday, March 10, 2023

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Lucy Wainwright Roche in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsm,outh NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lucywainwright/

The Suitcase Junket at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Dom Flemons with Marek Bennett at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/nova.arts.block/events https://www.facebook.com/events/715742519930628/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Lunasa at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Folksoul Band at Dublin Arts and Muse Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/737138401373248/

Jaffrey Shamrock Festival with Waking Finnegan, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/465092159041977/

Taylor Ashton at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/taylor-ashton/

Midnight Wrens in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Round Room Coffee House, Mont Vernon NH ~7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Round.Room.Coffee.House

The Flying Irish Dancers at 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge NH ~ 10am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/680855813768390/

Suitcase Junket at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-press-room-17672251842

Sunday March 12, 2023

Joe Pub at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Aztec Two Step at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://labellewinery.com/public-winery-events/2023-winter-performance-series/

Katie Dobbins at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

Saturday, March 18, 2023

New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH

Waking Finnegan at The Pasta Loft, Milford NH ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/521355173204593/

Richard Thompson at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Chastity Brown & Sawyer Fredericks in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsm,outh NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Aiofe O’Donovan sings Springsteen’s “Nebraska” at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Chastity Brown and Sawyer Fredericks at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sally Rogers at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Charlie King. And Joe Jencks Irish Songfest Livestream ~ 8pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/9510/Night-of-Irish-Song-with-Charlie-King-and-Joe-Jencks

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Acoustic Alchemy at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Dar Williams with Heather Maloney at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-23-dar-williams

Michael Londra at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, March 24, 2023

Shemekia Copeland at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-24-shemekia-copeland

Billy Keane and Whisky Treaty Roadshow at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Billy Keane and The Waking Dream at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Ensemble from the Klezmer Conservatory Band at Hancock Meeting House, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ET~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/

Hayley Reinhart in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, March 30, 2023

David Mallett at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Eyes of Age at The Foundry Restaurant, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1330643437760094/

Friday, March 31, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

David Mallett and the Mallett Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

The Mallett Brothers Band at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-01-mallett-brothers

Sunday, April 2, 2023

The Okee Dokee Brothers at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Andriana Gnap at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

Friday, April 7, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Resurrection Blues Revue at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Steel Wheels at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Buffalo Nichols at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hayley Reardon in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Old Hat String Band at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/710231744096287/

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-08-pihcintu

The Steel Wheels at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/steel-wheels-482023

Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Aaron Lewis at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6685702/aaron-lewis-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?country=US&partner_id=264&language=en

David Francey at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Friday, April 14, 2023

Dave Gunning at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Grain Thief at Bank of New Hampshire stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Stillhouse Junkies at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Friday, April 21, 2023

A Girl Named Tom at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

John Flynn at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Brian Dunne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jake Blount, Nic Garciss, and Laurel Premo at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Briezyjane & the Hurricane! At The Sundrop American Restaurant & Bar, York ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/852405449179105/

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7154638/judy-collins-madeleine-peyroux-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Friday, April 28, 2023

Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Bones and Arrows ‘23 at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ ~ multi-genre show: Modern Fools, Caliche, Five Feet, Lake Over Fire, Proelium, Happy Just to See You, The Graniteers, Trophy Wife, Pink Blazer,, Chazz, Drifters in Vellichor

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Carsie Blanton at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Decatur Creek at Branch and Blade Brewery, Keene NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm ET ~

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, May 5, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023

May Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/save-the-date-mandolin-festival/

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Heather Maloney with High Tea at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/heather-maloney-high-tea-5623

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/

Eileen Ivers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Raffi at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Bela Fleck, Zakia Hussein, & Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/WatervilleOperaHouse/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/527205095642609

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Vieux Farka Toure with Wet Tuna at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/2398411433655562/

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall or place TBA, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, May 12, 2023

Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 19, 2023

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, 2023

The Thing in the Spring at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1324008868387405/ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival (perhaps 20% folk or folk-adjacent) Guerilla Toss, Rough Francis, Thus Love, Kendra, Sinaloa, Editrix, Landowner, Sponge Head, TIFFY, Mali Obomsawin Sextet, Maria Chavez, Zoh Amba, Susan Alcorn, Kafari, Caloric, JP Schlegelmilch, All Feels, Equipment Pointed Ankh, Bill Callahan, Marisa Anderson & Jim White,Laura Gibson, Wildflower, Nat Russell, Marisol Zilske, Guy Capecelatro III, Dylan Patrick Ward, Wren Kitz

Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Rough and Tumble at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, 2023

Ukefest at Ashokan Center, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://ashokancenter.org/

Thursday, June 1, 2023

John Gorka at Bass Hall, Monadnockj Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/bruce-cockburn

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Danielle Nicole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, 2023

Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival , LaFargeville, NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Liz Simmons, with Casey Murray, Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Friday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Old Songs Festival, Altamont, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

[June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~ details TBA ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/708362624043206/

Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/913716033134767/

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf

Saturday, July 9 through 15, 2023

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ details TBA ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/838596494087829/

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.solarfest.org/

Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/487838990088235/

Thursday, July 27, 2023

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre

Sunday, July 30, 2023

The High Kings at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Chris Smither at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Friday, October 27, 2023

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html