NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, December 19, 2022 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday. December 19. 2022

The Sweetback Sisters at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thesweetbacksisters.com/ https://revelsnorth.org

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Chris Pureka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

DANCE! First and Third Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Caroling on the Common in Hancock NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/new-events-1/2022/10/13/caroling-on-the-common

The Sweetback Sisters at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thesweetbacksisters.com/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream from the Puffin & Loon ~ 8pm ET ~ https://youtu.be/4CkS1Fb96L0 http://woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/

Senie Hunt at Penuche’s Ale House, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/penuches.concord/

Thursday, December 22, 2022

“Abby Holidays” Holiday Concert, Featuring Abrielle Scharff at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events

Kemp Harris and Adam O. at the Currier Museum, Manchester NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://currier.org/event/art-after-work-5/

Holiday Music with The Fretbenders Livestream ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/828711871733425/

Friday, December 23, 2022

DANCE! Experienced Contra Dancing at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Sarah Lee Guthrie at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7 p.m. ET ~ https://novaarts.org/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/timeriksen

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

“Abby Holidays” Holiday Concert, Featuring Abrielle Scharff at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events

Justin Cohn at The Foundry Rstaurant, Manchester NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/justincohnmusic

Charlie Chronopolous at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield, NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://overthemoonfarmstead.com/ https://www.facebook.com/charliechrono

Saturday, December 24, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Jon Nolan & Good Co. with Roy Davis at Book and Bar, 40 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/#/events

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Wizards of Winter at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Green Heron at the Currier Museum, Manchester NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://currier.org/event/art-after-work-5/

Friday, December 30, 2022

DANCE! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e& https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/

Grain Thief with King Margo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Justin Cohn at Twin Barns, Meredith NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/justincohnmusic

Farewell to Dublin Concert and Reception at the Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/611680190958673/

Saturday, December 31, 2022

DANCE! New Years Eve Contradance party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Rockspring at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, January 1, 2022

NHSCOT's Hogmanay Celebration at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 3-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/486950656785920/ ~ Live Music from The Rebel Collective and the Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT

Ellis Paul at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

DANCE! First and Third Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, January 6, 2023

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com ~ Green Heron featured this month.

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters at The Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

April Cushman and Brad Myrick at Mount Sunapee Resort, 1398 Route 103, Newbury NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://aprilcushman.com https://bradmyrick.com https://www.mountsunapee.com/

Saturday, January 7, 2023

The Splinters and Bluegrass Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3280290692229429/

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Jake Swamp and The Pine plus Derek Sensale of Pinedrop at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Thursday, January 12, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Miss Tess with Sara Borges at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/the-parlor-room/

Green Heron at Bell & Brick Concert Series, Belknap Mills, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/840891277099863/

Thursday, January 12, through Sunday, January 15, 2023

Boston Celtic Music Festival at Passim and multiple venues in Cambridge/Boston MA ~ details TBA ~ https://passim.org/bcmfest/

Friday, January 13, 2023

NH Music Collective Showcase at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5514261851988330/

Saturday, January 14, 2023

DANCE! Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzey NH ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/ralph-page/35th-annual-ralph-page-jan-2023/ info@ralphpage.neffa.org https://www.facebook.com/events/817410323046125/

DANCE! Second Saturday Contradance at Norwich VT ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/norwichcontra

Southern Rail at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

David Mallett at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Wednesday, January 18, 2022

Miss Tess with Sara Borges at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Friday, January 20, 2023

Larry & Joe at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Open Mic at Lawrence Public Library, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/ ~ Dan Moran, host

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Joe K. Walsh Album Release feat. Darol Anger, Grant Gordy, John Suntken, and Brittany Karlson at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, January 27, 2023

DANCE! Milford Contra Dance, Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ ~ 3rd floor enter via either side entrance

Reed Foehl at the Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Chris Smither at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Chris-Smither?performanceid=5812

Gibson Brothers at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Acoustic Circle with Jack Bopp at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 2:02pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3329163207358067/

Friday, February 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Livingston Taylor at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Eleri Ward at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/performances/performance/Eleri-Ward?performanceid=5858

Thursday, February 9, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, February 10, 2023

Maeve Gilchrist | Kittel & Co. at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/maeve-gilchrist-kittel-co/

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

April Cushman and Charlie Chronopoulos at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek with Rough & Tumble at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Taylor O’Donnell at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, February 17, 2023

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

The Wolff Sisters with Caroline Cotter at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Stephane Wrembel at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Marielle Kraft at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/mariellekraft/

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Alan Doyle at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Friday February 24, 2023

Natalie MacMaster at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Griffin House at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ecstatic Dance to Live Music, followed by Open Mic at The Hive Farm and Community Space, Candia NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1053840298645737/

Bob Ickes and Trey Hensley at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, March 3, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Chatham Rabbits and Rachel Summer & Traveling Light at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Deb Talan (of The Weepies) at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Jorma Kaukonen at The Flying Monkey, NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Monday, March 6, 2023

Elvis Costello and the Imposters at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Lunasa at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Jaffrey Shamrock Festival with Waking Finnegan, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/465092159041977/

Taylor Ashton at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/taylor-ashton/

Sunday March 12, 2023

Joe Pub at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, March 18, 2023

New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH

Friday, March 31, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Friday, April 7, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Aaron Lewis at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6685702/aaron-lewis-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?country=US&partner_id=264&language=en

Friday, April 14, 2023

Dave Gunning at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Brian Dunne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7154638/judy-collins-madeleine-peyroux-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, May 5, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Heather Maloney with High Tea at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall or place TBA, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, May 19, 2023

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.solarfest.org/