NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 10.23.22

Monday, October 24, 2022

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Pierre Bensusan and Tim Sparks at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Janis Ian at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, October 28, 2022

Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Watkins Family Hour at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Fabiola Mendes and Albino Mbie at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/fabiola-mendez-and-albino-mbie/

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert feature at DubHub Coffeehouse at Dublin NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/501895841580688/

Ali McGuirk at Colonial Theatre Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Acoustic Alchemy at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Wildmans and Honeysuckle at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church on tthe Green, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/ ~ Allison Fay Brown, Grace Wallace and Ed Eastridge, Reckless Breakfast

Saturday, October 29, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Halloween Extravadance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Green Heron at Markoh’s on Main, Ayer, MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/614427426856993/

Leo Kottke at The Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ~ https://www.leokottke.com/ https://peterboroughconcertseries.squarespace.com/concert-events/leo-kottke

Odds Bodkins (stories with music, on the theme of horror) at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/779590393398284/

The Watkins Family Hour with Sarah Watkins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/watkins-family-hour/

River Sister at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Pete Bernhard and The Huntress and Holder of Hands at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Acoustic Alchemy at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Fire and Grace at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 12 noon and 4pm (2 shows) ~ https://theparktheatre.org/live-events/

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Cory Pesaturo (accordion) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Thursday, November 3, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required.~ Dereck Kalish with Dave Langford, Rachel Bell, and Karen Axelrod

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/213-2/

Brooks Williams at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

The Mallett Bothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Mike Block Trio at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

David Bromberg Quintet at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/venue/the-rex-theatre/

First Thursday Drum Circle at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364633699126232/364633705792898/

Thursday, November 3 through Sunday, November 6, 2022

Fiddle Hell Festival at the Westford Regency Hotel, Westford MA ~ https://www.fiddlehell.org/ ~ see website for all details

Friday, November 4, 2022

David Bromberg at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

The Mallett Bothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Tom Pirozolli feature at (first Friday) High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com https://pirozzoli.com/

The Midnight Wrens at The Sone Church Music Club. Newmarket NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/the-midnight-wrens-11-4-2022

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farm, Pittsfield NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse CANCELLED this month only, due to scheduling conflict. Check back for December and later dates https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186

Round Room Coffee House, Mont Vernon NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Round.Room.Coffee.House

AJ Lee & Blue Summit and the Stockwell Brothers at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Soggy Po’Boys at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/soggy-po-boys-11-5-2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

https://www.themusichall.org/events/tom-paxton-don-juans/

Livingston Taylor at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

DubHub Song Circle, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/826806311646548/826806314979881/

The Gibson Brothers at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Heather Maloney at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Come On Up To The House with Stephen Kellogg, Kaiti Jones, and Mark Erelli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/come-on-up-to-the-house-with-stephen-kellogg-kaiti-jones-and-mark-erelli-11-17-2022

Friday, November 11, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Friday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Band: JumpStart, with guests

Tab Benoit at The Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.squarespace.com/concert-events/tab-benoit

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at Space 538, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://space538.org/event/dead-gowns-ep-release-huntress-holder-hands/

Green Heron at Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/629932898628690/

Mari Black at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/mari-black-11-11-2022

Bela’s Bartok with Bitter Pill at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/bellas-bartok-11-11-2022

Paul Nelson Blues Band at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=198646~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

John Scofield at Dana Center, St. Anselm’s, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana Darling Hill at Markoh’s on Main,Ayer MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/6683073131755500/

Second Friday Song Circle, Unitarian Universalist Church, Milford NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Off the Cuff, Dublin Arts, 6:30, 1459 Main Street, Dublin NH

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Sway Wild at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/sway-wild-111222

WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/the-small-glories-live-in-the-word-barn-11-13-2021

Ani DiFranco at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Cormac McCarthy at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

The Green Sisters at Bull Spit Brewing, Maynard MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1217264789017476/

The Blind Boys of Alabama with Charlie Musselwhite at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/blind-boys-of-alabama/

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Town Hall, Orange MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Brian Dunne at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Granite State Blues Society “Road to Memphis” at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/608234524116312

The Tannahill Weavers at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/the-tannahill-weavers-11-13-2022

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Sway Wild w/Francesca Blanchard at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/sway-wild-11-16-2022

Thursday, November 17, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. ~ Sue Rosen and Calico (Eric Boodman, Casey Murray, and Jesse Ball)

The Small Glories at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Darlingside at Bank of New Hampshire Stage ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Sway Wild w/Francesca Blanchard at Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://swaywild.com/shows

Friday, November 18, 2022

Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Cheryl Wheeler at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455 CANCELLED!

Susan Werner Live and Livestream from The Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2950607815244567/

Green Heron at Andover Coffee House, Andover NH ~ 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Setting the Woods on Fire ( Bess Jacques and Seth Warner ) at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/setting-the-woods-on-fire-heartbreak-honkytonk-11-18-2022

Borscht at Book and Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/417055417166540/

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Wendy Keith and Her Alleged Band, Dublin Arts, 1459 Main St, Dublin NH 7 p.m

Bill Frisell Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Lucy Kaplansky at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ellis Paul at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Clem Snide at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Zachariah Hickman's Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/zachariah-hickmans-power-outage-party-11-19-2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/brad-vickers-his-vestapolitans-11-20-2022

Any Sunday Songwriters featuring Tom Smith, Shanna in a Dress, Jan Seides Livestream ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Green Sisters at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

“Jamsgiving” The Humans Being, The Faith Ann Band, and Tumbletoads at Nashua Garden, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/598104855325023/

Zachariah Hickman's Power Outage Party at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/zachariah-hickmans-power-outage-party-11-19-2022

Friday, November 25, 2022

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, November 26, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

EJ Ouellette & Crazy Maggy at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/ej-ouellette-crazy-maggy-10-21-2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Hearts and Bones at The Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ~

https://peterboroughconcertseries.squarespace.com/concert-events/music-of-paul-simon-peterborough-concert-series-nh-5hjgc

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Sophie B. Hawkins with Seth Glier at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Nefesh Mountain Hanukka Show ( Bluegrass, Americana, Celtic, Eastern European Melodies ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Thursday, December 1, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Will Mentor with Sam Bartlett, Max Newman, Julie Metcalf, and Stuart Kenney

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

First Thursday Drum Circle at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/364633699126232/364633705792898/

Friday, December 2, 2022

Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Dar Williams at BOMBYX, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Will Evans at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/will-evans-12-2-2022

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Tom Rush at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Kat Wright at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/786950335691840/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, December 4, 2022

The Ballroom Thieves at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Antje Duvekot at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Friday, December 9, 2022

Coig ( Celtic Holiday ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Mike Block (Cello) at the Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/grammy-award-winning-cellist-mike-block-12-9-2022

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Middlebury Town Hall Theatre, Middlebury VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Saturday, December 10, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Dar Williams at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/ ~ All-request show

Tom Pirozolli feature at Ashland Coffee House, Ashland NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pirozzoli.com/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=242516~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://pirozzoli.com/

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at The Parlor Room, Northamptoon MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Irish Christmas in America at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=240954~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, December 15, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Lisa Greenleaf and Stomp Rocket (Glen Loper, Dave Langford, and Bethany Waickman)

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, December 16, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Band: JumpStart, with guests

Primo Cubano Latin Christmas at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Low Lily with Matt Flinner at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

A Charlie Brown Christmas withHeather Pierson Trio at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=239011~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

A Celtic Christmas at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-10pm ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.squarespace.com/concert-events/celtic-christmas-ishna

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Ana Popovic at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, December 24, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Bernie and Louise Watson at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=188672~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, January 6, 2023

First Friday High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Thursday, January 12, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Saturday, January 14, 2023

DANCE! Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzy NH ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/ralph-page/35th-annual-ralph-page-jan-2023/ info@ralphpage.neffa.org

Thursday, February 9, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, February 17, 2023

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Saturday, March 18, 2022

New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&